Jeep Wrangler Graduates Liberty Walk Tuning School, Looks Ready for the End of Days

If cars could speak, then this Jeep Wrangler would probably refuse to let words come out of its mouth, and would likely growl instead.
Looking meaner than ever, it is ready for pretty much anything Mother Nature could throw at it. And judging by the bad-boy stance, highlighted by the numerous modifications, one might be tempted to say that it came from a renowned tuner specialized in off-roaders, but they would be wrong.
You see, Liberty Walk was actually behind this project, and you can’t really tell, as it doesn’t look like something that they would normally make, bar a few things that say ‘Liberty Walk.’ The vehicle was shared on social media a few hours ago by the company’s founder with little to no information, and by the looks of it, it appears to be for sale.
For the pricing part, you will have to reach out to them directly, as they haven’t said how much it costs. In fact, they haven’t said anything else about it other than the fact that it rocks a complete body kit (d’oh!), with some of the add-ons made of carbon fiber.
The front grille came from the aftermarket world, and so did the fender extensions, steel bumpers at both ends, new side skirts, winch, and additional lights. The Mad Max-like doors and roof net further contribute to the apocalyptic stance, and it appears to ride higher from the ground, which suggests that the suspension has also been enhanced. The fat tires wrapped around the new wheels round off the makeover, as far as we can tell anyway.
This being Liberty Walk we are talking about, we doubt that it has any upgrades under the hood, as they are not exactly known for squeezing more power out of the engines of their project cars. Still, we could be wrong, because then again, the Wrangler in question doesn’t look like something that would bear their signature either.
