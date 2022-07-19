Here's why the Jeep Brand Has a Special Place in the Hearts of Americans

For 20 years, the Jeep brand has given Americans a tangible reason to feel proud of their homeland, lasting as a reminder of the freedom, courage, and devotion shown by their ancestors.
No wonder Jeep was chosen for the 20th time in a row as the most patriotic brand in America since these vehicles have contributed to the freedom of Americans since World War II. The brand has been and still is seen as unstoppable, at first literally, due to the extremely important role as an ally of military troops, helping the army to achieve victory in war, followed by the figurative meaning of adventure and escapades in nature, away from the urban jungle. Authenticity seems to be what determines Americans to stay true to this brand, the design of Jeep models keeping its classic line over time.
In the study conducted by Brand Keys with the help of 5,800 consumers, the Americans have shown their affinity for Jeep, considering it the most patriotic brand. Robert Passikoff, president and founder of Brand Keys, believes that the Jeep brand has fully earned the right to have a well-deserved place under the flag and history of America.
On the same note of patriotism, Jeep launched earlier this month the special limited-edition Freedom package for the 2023 Gladiator and Wrangler, celebrating the American spirit and the US military with an interior and, more especially, exterior upgrade, featuring, among others, an Oscar Mike badge, as well as an American flag decal. In memory and honor of U.S. military members, Jeep donates $250 for every Freedom sold.
“The Jeep brand has become synonymous around the world for outdoor adventure and freedom, and being recognized as America’s most patriotic brand for two decades running is a testament to our passionate Jeep community and to all those who protect our independence,” said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America.
Speaking of patriotism, brands that have fallen out of the top 50 Most Patriotic Brands this year include Tesla, Twitter, and Zoom.
