Tuned Mercedes-AMG C 63 Takes on the Supercar Establishment, It's Anyone's Game

A premium compact sports coupe versus full-blown supercars in a straight-line war isn’t unheard of, but it is not that common either, as vehicles such as the Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe usually stick to their rivals when it comes to such showdowns.
Nonetheless, in this case, one particular C 63, from the previous generation, was filmed going against some well-established names. The slaughterhouse was the SCC500 in Germany, presumably not long before the Winter Holidays, where several rivals fell victim to this bad-to-the-bone machine.
Throughout the 4-minute and 21-second long video embedded at the bottom of the page, the Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe in question can be seen lining up at the start line next to models such as its more exotic sibling, the Mercedes-AMG GT R. A Lamborghini Huracan was also challenged by the daring car from the three-pointed star brand, and so was a Lamborghini Aventador.
At one point, the driver became so confident that he decided to go head-to-head with something that basically blurs the line between super and hyper cars. Can't tell what we are talking about? That would be the mighty Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which some erroneously describe as being the successor to the iconic LaFerrari. However, it is more of an electrified F8, because it uses the same underpinnings.
So, how did it do against something that was pretty much born at the racetrack, but is not afraid of getting down and dirty at the local drag strip too, every now and then? Well, the answer lies one mouse click away, and we won’t tell you at what mark this particular race starts, because the entire video is worth watching. So, you may want to take a short break at this point and hit the play button. Also, don’t forget to tell us which was your favorite race.
