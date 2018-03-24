Audi RS5 vs. Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe: quattro or V8?

The 2018 Audi RS5 brings a very important change under the hood: a 2.9-liter V6 replacing the 4.2-liter V8. Twin-turbocharging has made the coupe much faster than its predecessor, but it's not like the competition stood still and let Audi catch up.

5 photos HP version of the engine is right at the limit of what the rear wheels can handle, and you can tell just by how beefy the rears are.



Even though this is strictly a drag race video, the South African reviewers still can't resist pointing out that the RS5 feels more like a GT than a sports car. The V8 engine format produces better sound, more raw sensations, and hotness in the nether region. If you asked a 20-year-old YouTuber what his dream car was, it would probably be the C63 or a Lamborghini.



Despite this, the RS5 is still a dream car for many people, especially since the quattro system provides more traction and security. Unfortunately, Audi didn't see fit to combined the quattro and 8-speed automatic with a launch control system, which could have won the race. Maybe there's a performance version further down the line.



The RS5 and C63 are trading advantages every which way. While the C63 has 60 HP and 150 Nm more torque, it's also much heavier, by about 180 kg. In previous races, we've seen the Audi blitzing everybody due to its superior traction off the line.



However, this time, the drag strip is very sticky, giving the C63 just that little bit more traction. The driver disengages all the nannies and puts his right foot in charge. That's the only way he manages to stay ahead, winning by only 0.1 of a second at the end of the quarter mile.



Mercedes' idea of downsizing gave the C63 Coupe a 4-liter V8 instead of a 6.3-liter one. The 510version of the engine is right at the limit of what the rear wheels can handle, and you can tell just by how beefy the rears are.Even though this is strictly a drag race video, the South African reviewers still can't resist pointing out that the RS5 feels more like a GT than a sports car. The V8 engine format produces better sound, more raw sensations, and hotness in the nether region. If you asked a 20-year-old YouTuber what his dream car was, it would probably be the C63 or a Lamborghini.Despite this, the RS5 is still a dream car for many people, especially since the quattro system provides more traction and security. Unfortunately, Audi didn't see fit to combined the quattro and 8-speed automatic with a launch control system, which could have won the race. Maybe there's a performance version further down the line.The RS5 and C63 are trading advantages every which way. While the C63 has 60 HP and 150 Nm more torque, it's also much heavier, by about 180 kg. In previous races, we've seen the Audi blitzing everybody due to its superior traction off the line.However, this time, the drag strip is very sticky, giving the C63 just that little bit more traction. The driver disengages all the nannies and puts his right foot in charge. That's the only way he manages to stay ahead, winning by only 0.1 of a second at the end of the quarter mile.