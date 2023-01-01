Start the New Year Driving a Brand-New Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae

Lamborghini’s flagship supercars have always had a naturally aspirated V12 ever since the Miura, but that is about to change with the upcoming generation succeeding the Aventador, as it will be electrified in order to become way less polluting and more powerful. Thus, with the demise of the Aventador earlier this year, the Raging Bull hasn’t only bid farewell to the model that has been in production since 2012, but also to the good old V12 with no trickery whatsoever.