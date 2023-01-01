Start the New Year Driving a Brand-New Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae

To real collectors, the Aventador has now become even more valuable, and it isn’t unheard of for the finest examples out there to fetch one million bucks, and even more. And if money is the least of your concerns and you desperately want a brand-new Aventador of your own, then the pictured Ultimae could be just what the doctor ordered.
Said to be car number 1 out of the 350 ever made in the coupe body style, joined by 249 convertibles, this one is looking for a new home. It is currently found in Spain, in the possession of a used car dealer, and it has 91 km (57 miles) under its belt as revealed by the odometer. These are likely not the delivery miles, as someone appears to have had some fun behind the wheel, but you are pretty much looking at a brand-new ride, and chances are that it retains some of that new car smell too.
Finished in black on top of the similarly-specified interior, with a few yellow accents, it was first registered in May 2022, the Mobile ad reveals. The listing also mentions things like the automatic climate control, smartphone integration, Bluetooth, digital radio, navigation system, ambient lighting, electric seat adjustment with heating, rain-sensing wipers, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, all-season tires, and auxiliary heating. That said, you are looking at pretty much everything you will ever need in a blue-blooded exotic machine.
Since it is in the LP 780-4 Ultimae configuration, you are looking at 780 ps (769 hp / 574 kW) produced at 8,500 rpm, and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque at 6,750 rpm. The naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine meets the Euro 6 emission standard and is hooked up to a seven-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive with mechanical self-locking rear differential. The Raging Bull says that it can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in just 2.8 seconds from a standstill, 200 kph (124 mph) in 8.7 seconds, and a top speed of 355 kph (221 mph). The combination between active steering and rear-wheel steering makes it even more dynamic, helping it corner faster at racetracks.
Centenario, SC18 Alston, Sian FKP 37, Essenza SCV12, SC20, and Countach LPI 800-4.
Thus, no one can deny that they didn’t make the best of that construction. The Huracan with its special editions, as well as the Urus, which was refreshed earlier this year and is now available in two versions, the S and Performante, with the plug-in hybrid model joining the family next year, use different underpinnings. On top of that, they are also working on the Aventador’s successor, which, as we already told you above, will be electrified, starting a new era for the Italian company that operates under the Volkswagen Group’s roof through Audi.
Now, let’s get back to the pictured Aventador Ultimae for one last time, as we saved one important aspect for last, and that is the asking price. So, can you guess how much the vendor wants in order to let it go? This is definitely one of those cases of ‘if you have to ask how much it costs, you probably cannot afford it,’ because even a non-Ultimae Aventador, with many miles on the clock, is still eye-watering expensive. So, without further ado, you’d better sit down for this, as it will probably hurt: €1,210,000, including tax, which equals to $1,285,550 at today’s exchange rates. That is how much the seller is asking for it.
Mind you, for that kind of money, you could easily get something that is equally exciting, and a very nice home in most parts of the Western world. So, what should it be? A Lamborghini Aventador or something else? Work that keyboard in the comments section down below and let us know what you think about it.
