Virtual Ram 1200 Mid-Size Pickup Truck Seems Apt for Tacoma and Frontier Brawls

Unlike previous years, CES 2023 is not that impressive as far as the automotive industry is concerned. Luckily, there was one stunning premiere to wipe the shame off - the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept.
Still a prototype, the Ram Trucks EV offering will need to one-up both the competition that is already on the market (Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV, and the Ford F-150 Lightning best-seller) as well as the rivals that are preparing their arrival, such as the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV.
But that does not mean the Stellantis brand should only focus its efforts on the EV revolution. Instead, its automaker foes clearly show that one would be wise to have an expansive strategy. For example, Ford now holds both the full-size and unibody pickup truck crowns via the F-Series and Maverick, in the United States. And, in between them, Toyota has also kept its mid-size throne with help from the aging yet still feisty Tacoma.
Plus, its rivals are increasingly focusing on what happens further South of the border, across Latin America. Remember, General Motors is unwilling to partake in the Maverick versus Hyundai Santa Cruz wars and instead focused on South America with its all-new, bigger 2023 Chevy Montana unibody compact pickup truck. So, what prevents Ram Trucks from joining the lower-tiered pickup truck segments?
Well, in the real world, the time that is needed to research and develop such models, as well as the money required for the investments. Alas, across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, there is no such hindrance. Thus, meet Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based pixel master better known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have a CGI go at imagining the mid-tier Ram right when the company is fresh off the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept presentation at CES 2023.
Only this time, the CGI expert is not willing to give up on the ICE lifestyle, of course. And the smaller, mid-size Ram pickup truck – which has a ‘Ram 1200’ (or Dakota) moniker according to the rumor mill – has also solved the problem regarding costs and R&D. This is because it is based on the Fiat Toro, only upscaled to fit the mid-size ranks (previously occupied in Stellantis’ garden by the Fiat Fullback – which was sold as the Ram 1200 in the Middle East and Africa) and treated to the current design language of the truck maker.
As for what motivates it, there are no details - as always. So, we need to imagine a flight of fancy. Not to the tune of a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 like in the Ram 1500 TRX, but at least a V6 would probably suffice. Thus, how about the base 1500 offering, the 3.6-liter Pentastar, which is good for 305 ponies and can also be equipped with the eTorque mild hybrid system?
