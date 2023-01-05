Toyota Tacoma Keep Its Mid-Size Pickup Truck Sales Crown, 237k Sold in the U.S. in 2022

Mid-size trucks may not matter as much as their full-size siblings in the United States, but nevertheless, this segment is pretty important to the U.S. automotive industry. 2022 ended exactly as predicted for the Toyota Tacoma, which continues to be the most demanded midsizer out there.
The Japanese automaker delivered 237,323 units in the United States of America last year, down 6 percent from the 252,520 it sold in 2021. From supply chain issues to the sheer age of the Tacoma and compact-sized unibody alternative, many factors are responsible for this slight slump.
Redesigned for 2023 on the previous generation’s platform, the Chevrolet Colorado moved 89,197 units in 2022, up 22.2 percent from the 73,008 copies it sold two years ago. Combined with the technically similar GMC Canyon, the biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit delivered 117,016 midsizers last year. On a standalone basis, however, the GMC Canyon ranks dead last with merely 27,819 trucks to its name in 2022.
Next up, the Jeep Gladiator somehow contracted by 13 percent, selling 77,855 units compared to 89,712 in 2021. The biggest surprise of the mid-size segment is the Nissan Frontier, which ended 2022 with 76,183 trucks under its belt, representing a year-over-year upswing of 25.5 percent.
The Ford Motor Company finds itself in a curious place, though. It sold the most compact and full-size trucks in 2022, but the Ranger is dead last on the mid-size leaderboard. Deliveries total 57,005 in the United States, down a staggering 39.8 percent from the 94,755 from two years ago.
The Ranger’s downfall can be partially explained by the growing demand for the Bronco, which is manufactured at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne alongside the mid-size pickup. Currently priced at $27,400 sans destination charge, the Ranger for the U.S. market will receive an extensive makeover for the 2024 model year. Based on the global-market Ranger, the U.S. variant will also welcome the Raptor specification.
Prospective customers in the market for a brand-new Frontier need to shell out $29,190 at the very least because the Titan’s smaller sibling features the most standard horsepower in the segment, namely 310 ponies from a free-breathing V6. The Gladiator also packs a naturally-aspirated V6, but it’s considerably more expensive at $38,775 because it’s a Jeep that comes standard with four-wheel drive, a crew cab, and a removable soft top.
Both the GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado have gotten pretty expensive for 2023. The switch from 31XX to the 31XX-2 platform also paved the way for a 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder mill across the board, an engine offered in three tunes in the Colorado’s case. Exclusively offered as a short-boxed crew cab, the Canyon and Colorado retail at $36,600 and $29,200 in base specifications, excluding the $1,495 freight charge.
To be redesigned on the Tundra’s TNGA-F platform for the 2024 model year, the Tacoma is $27,150 at press time for the SR. At the other end of the spectrum, Toyota wants $46,585 for the crew cab-only TRD Pro.
