Ford Maverick Crowned Best-Selling Unibody Pickup Truck in 2022

Based on the Escape and Bronco Sport compact sport utility vehicles, the Mexico-built Maverick sold a whopping 74,370 units in 2022 in the United States of America. That’s a 460.9 percent improvement over 2021 when the unibody pickup truck moved 13,258 examples of the breed.
The U.S.-built Santa Cruz is the only true rival of the Maverick for the time being. Twinned with the Tucson, the crossover-styled pickup truck also improved by a tremendous margin over its 2021 sales volume. 263 percent, to be more precise, namely 36,480 units versus 10,042 units.
Although it’s one size larger than both of the aforementioned compacts, the mid-size Honda Ridgeline slots between the Maverick and Santa Cruz. Manufactured in Alabama, the Pilot-based unibody pickup truck ended 2022 with 42,762 deliveries to its name, up 3.4 percent from 41,355.
At the surface level, it’s easy to understand why the Maverick reigns supreme. It’s the most affordable truck of the three, and the only contestant with a hybrid powertrain. During these financially troubled times, prospective customers are especially careful with the money they’re willing to put down on a brand-new vehicle. Fuel economy has a major say in their purchase decision as well. The max payload and tow ratings don’t matter as much given the unibody construction of these pickups.
The most affordable new Ford on sale today is $22,195 sans destination charge, whereas the body-on-frame Ranger costs $27,400 for the most basic of specifications. The Maverick is good for either 2,000 or 4,000 pounds (907 to 1,814 kilograms) in terms of maximum towing capacity, whereas payload is estimated at 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms) across the board. On second thought, it’s not across the board. The introduction of the Tremor for the 2023 model year saw the payload rating drop to 1,200 lbs (544 kgs) for this particular variant in favor of off-road capability.
Next up, $25,450 plus freight buys you the more sophisticated-looking Santa Cruz. The base trim level comes with plenty of desirable kit, including 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration for your mobile phone(s), 18-inch alloys instead of the Maverick’s steel wheels, and a free-breathing 2.5 with 191 horsepower on deck. Similar to the Maverick, the optional engine is turbocharged. In addition to power and torque, the other big difference between these four-cylinder lumps is the transmission: torque-converter automatic for the naturally-aspirated 2.5 and DCT for the force-fed 2.5.
Described as an adventure truck by Honda, the Ridgeline is the oldest design of the three. The second generation started production in 2016 for the 2017 model year. It’s also the most expensive of the lot at $38,800 excluding destination charge, but you do get all-wheel drive and a naturally-aspirated V6 as standard. The Ridgeline offers the best towing capacity as well (5,000 pounds or 2,268 kilograms), but it doesn’t hold a candle to the Santa Cruz’s payload (1,753 pounds or 795 kilograms).
