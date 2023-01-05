Navier's High-Tech N30 Electric Hydrofoil Boat Will Feature Fully Autonomous Docking

Headquartered in San Francisco, Navier has an ambitious goal: reimagine the power of movement through innovation and sustainability. The company claims the N30 is the only boat of its kind that went from sketch to flight in under a year – that's truly an impressive feat.
But what did Navier want to change precisely with its new product? First of all, boats typically have a high fuel consumption, which means increased costs for owners. But let's say the budget isn't a problem for you. Then how about polluting the environment? Not only do boats contribute to carbon emissions, but chemicals such as oils, paints, and cleansers can spill into the water and severely impact the ecosystem.
With Navier's all-electric hydrofoil technology, eco-friendliness is at the forefront. And you don't have to sacrifice efficiency either – according to the manufacturer, the N30 "... is 10X more efficient than traditional gas boats..."
The secret behind the N30's performance is that its hydrofoil technology enables it to float over 4-foot (1.2-meter) waves. By avoiding contact with the water, speed and range are increased. Long story short, the design resembles an airplane's wings, lifting the boat above water. The N30 can reportedly reach speeds of 35 knots (40 mph or 65 kph).
Another way that Navier stands out from the myriad of boat manufacturers is technology, specifically software – the N30 is equipped with many techy features that make boating worry-free and more accessible for beginners. One example is the autonomous navigation system, which the company claims "will eventually remove labor costs." More information about it will be revealed.
If you're familiar with technology, you must know that creating a fully autonomous feature of any kind is challenging. Navier has raised over $10M in seed funding from various organizations and individuals, such as the Co-Founder of Google, Sergey Brin, to help them build for the future. The team behind the N30 includes MIT roboticists, marine enthusiasts with aerospace backgrounds, and former GoogleX, Apple, and Uber engineers. They definitely have the credentials to break ground in the maritime industry.
The CEO and Founder of Navier, Sampriti Bhattacharyya, declared that autodocking was the most requested feature of the existing customer base. He added, "Being the first in the industry to deliver this is a huge milestone for the company and the future of the boating experience... Our goal is to bring the joy of sustainable boating to anyone, even those who love water, but are overwhelmed at the thought of handling a boat."
Once the boat reaches its final docking position, the autodocking system keeps it nice and steady as it secures it to the dock. If you don't want to place your trust in software and prefer doing it with your own hands, there's a joystick available for manual docking. The autodocking feature will be available for beta users in the 2023 edition of the N30.
The innovative boat has already proven its capabilities – most recently, it carried ten people and completed the longest-range trip of any electric boat in its class at America's Cup. The sleek, modern design and groundbreaking capabilities make it all set to change the boating game.
