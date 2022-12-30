G82 BMW M4 Pickup Truck Is Real, SEMA Build Packs 503 HP

Delivered with close to zero miles on the clock in April 2022, the M4 Competition xDrive in the featured clip is the infamous Dinmann M4Maloo displayed at the SEMA Show in November 2022. Technically a ute considering the HSV Maloo-inspired nickname, this fellow further boasts a blue chrome-finish wrap over its Brooklyn Gray-painted body.
HSV might not ring a bell to the youngsters among us. Holden Special Vehicles was the go-faster division of Holden, an Aussie manufacturer acquired by General Motors in 1931. Both companies folded two years ago due to abysmal sales and poor management on GM’s part. General Motors didn’t leave the Australian market for good, though. The succeeding GMSV, which stands for General Motors Specialty Vehicles, currently offers the Corvette Stingray and Silverado in limited numbers.
Once a powerhouse of automobile manufacturing, Australia stopped producing cars and trucks after Holden and Toyota shuttered their factories in 2017. The fall can be attributed to many things, including the Toyota Production System, the mining boom, and retreating government support. In simpler terms, Australia simply wasn’t competitive enough.
Ford is the only big player that continues to run design and development facilities in this part of the world. The facilities in question played a tremendous role in the design and development of the almost all-new Ranger, which rocks an evolution of the outgoing truck’s T6 platform.
Turning our attention back to the M4Maloo, this one-off build was displayed at SEMA to exhibit Dinmann’s new line of carbon-fiber parts for the G82. Pictured on Style 963M wheels in Gunmetal Gray, the utility coupe further sweetens the deal with GRALE by Induktiv carbon-fiber kidney grilles. Carbon-fiber side skirts are present as well, and the tailgate is tastefully dressed with the lightweight composite on its lower half.
The rear side windows are understandably gone in favor of black-finished panels, and the rear window has also been replaced by a ute-style unit. As far as the interior is concerned, a section of the rear bench is still there, complete with seatbelts for good measure. Dinmann carbon-fiber bits and pieces are also featured, including carbon sills for extra protection.
Spruced up with lowering springs from AST Suspension, the M4Maloo wears Continental rubber boots at every corner. The finishing touch is a carbon-fiber engine cover, joined by the left and right cowl trims.
Dinmann didn’t mess up with the oily bits or engine control software, which means that we’re dealing with a bit over 500 horsepower at the crankshaft. Although it produces more than BMW says it does, the M4 Competition xDrive is officially rated at 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque. In combination with xDrive all-wheel drive and the fast-shifting ZF 8HP torque-converter automatic, this thing rips.
