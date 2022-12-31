2023 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail Edition Is Built for Big Adventure, Priced at $48,715

Introduced for the 2021 model year, the Gladiator Texas Trail edition is a Texas-only rig that celebrates the Lone Star State. It was also created to celebrate the Jeep Badge of Honor Black Gap and Northwest OHV Park trails, which are rated 4 to 6 and 3 to 8 on the Jeep Trail Difficulty Scale. Hidden Falls Adventure Park, meanwhile, is 2 to 8 as per the 4x4 brand.
Originally priced at $40,435 sans freight, the Gladiator Texas Trail edition soldiered on through 2022 pretty much unchanged. It has now entered 2023 with a starting price of $48,715 excluding destination charge, which is quite a bit of money for a mid-size pickup with a free-breathing sixer.
What are you getting for your money? Quite a bit of standard kit, and that price isn’t exactly that shocking if you remember that GMC wants $38,095 for the 2023 model year Canyon Elevation. The Chevrolet Colorado has also gotten expensive at $30,695 for the Work Truck trim.
“The perfect ride to go explore and live big” is offered with nine colors for the body, starting with the Hydro Blue of the pictured example. The palette further includes Sting Gray, Silver Zynith, Bright White, Firecracker Red, High Velocity, Sarge Green, Black, and Granite Crystal.
Based on the Sport S, which currently retails at $42,570 in the United States, the Texas-flavored package stands out with the help of Texas Trail decals on the hood and tailgate. The Texas Trail decal further includes the state’s outline, and within that outline, you will find 1836 as a subtle nod to the Texas Declaration of Independence adopted on March 2nd of 1836.
As you can tell from the Hydro Blue-painted truck in the main photo, 17- by 7.5-inch aluminum wheels featuring a black finish are also standard. Mud-terrain rubber that measures 255/75 by 17 inches (make that 32 inches), black side steps, a Freedom Hard Top in black, fenders in the body color, leather on the steering wheel, and leather-wrapped bucket seats with the Texas Trail logo embossed into the seatbacks are featured.
Rather than a manual transmission, a torque-converter automatic is connected to the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. Augmented with ESS, the naturally-aspirated engine cranks out 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of torque. Command-Trac 4x4 is also worthy of note, together with a two-speed transfer case and a low-range gear ratio of 2.71 to 1.
When it comes to options, Jeep has plenty of ways to squeeze out a lot of bucks from prospective customers. The Mopar door-off mirror kit, for example, can be had for $195. Higher up the spectrum, the Sunrider is $895 at press time. The single most expensive option appears to be the 8.4-inch Radio and Premium Audio Group at $2,195, which includes five-year subscriptions to SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link.
