2023 Chevrolet Colorado Configurator Goes Live, Base Trim Level Costs $30,695

Although not a ground-up redesign, the 2023 model year Colorado is very different from its predecessor. So different that Chevrolet has also upped the starting price from $27,630 to $30,695 excluding destination charge.
This difference, however, isn’t entirely correct because we’re dealing with different configurations. The base WT 2WD used to come standard as an extended cab with the long box, whereas the newcomer comes exclusively as a crew cab with the short box across the board. The 2022 model year crew cab short box is $29,530 sans freight. In other words, the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado is $1,165 more expensive for the same configuration.
The online configurator lists five trim levels at press time, of which two feature standard rear-wheel drive and three come solely with four-wheel drive. The WT opens the list with highlights that include Chevy Safety Assist, 255/65 all-season tires, 17-inch Ultra Silver Metallic steel wheels, 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment with Google integration, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry, push button start, plus the CornerStep rear bumper.
LT customers are treated to… wait for it… the center console the WT doesn’t have. On the upside, $135 of your hard-earned money will get you a center console. There is, however, a problem with this option in the sense that it requires the customer to add a few other extras that don't come cheap.
A bit greedy on the Detroit-based automaker’s part, but on the other hand, base trucks are basic for a reason. Turning our attention back to the LT, standard goodies further include a remote locking tailgate, body-color exterior door handles, leather on the steering wheel, 17-inch Argent Metallic aluminum wheels, and power windows with driver-side express up and down as opposed to express down for the no-frills WT trim level.
The Trail Boss flaunts off-road suspension, a 2.0-inch lift, 18s in high-gloss black mounted with 265/65 all-terrain rubber, black recovery hooks, hill descent control, driver mode selector, an automatic locking rear differential, and an Autotrac two-speed transfer case with push button controls. The Z71 adds a 120-volt power outlet in the cargo box, 18-inch Android Dark full-gloss aluminum wheels and the same tires as the Trail Boss, LED projector headlights with fade on/fade off LED turn signals, red recovery hooks, cruise control, and heated power-adjustable mirrors.
As for the range-topping ZR2, you’re getting a little more torque, namely 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) at 3,000 revolutions per minute. Rather than three different engines as it was the case before, the 2023 model year Colorado features a 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder lump available in three states of tune. An eight-speed tranny is standard for all three.
The ZR2 boasts 17-inch aluminum wheels in Graphite and Oxide Gold, 285/70 mud-terrain boots, Multimatic DSSV dampers, heated driver and front passenger seats, an 11-inch digital instrument cluster, the StowFlex tailgate, a spray-on bedliner, remote start, 8-way power driver adjustments, and off-road rocker protectors. The single most expensive option is the Colorado ZR2-only Desert Boss Special Edition at $9,295.
