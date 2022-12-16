Chevrolet Revives the COPO Camaro With Their 1,000-HP Cataclysm – A 10-Liter Crate Engine

A brutal Camaro is up for grabs, and build slots are open on the carmaker’s website. The monstrous 2023 COPO “returns to big-block roots.” Deep roots, indeed, as the mighty race-only Chevy comes with three choices under the hood.
A 350 supercharged or a 427 free-breather (both LSX-based), or a tyrannosaur with 632 CID (10.356 liters) of 1,004 naturally aspirated horsepowers (that’s 1,018 PS). Add 878 lb-ft of savagery (1,194 Nm), and you have the most powerful crate engine in Camaro history.
Right, the last choice is the obvious elephant in the room, and for many good reasons. The ZZ632/1000 is a tall-deck big-block V8 (this last bit is superfluous but take it as it comes) with a 4.6 x 4.75-inch bore and stroke (11.68 mm x 12.06 mm). Good old-fashioned cast iron constraints the volcanic forces developed in the combustion chamber, and a forged steel crank takes all the punishment, backed by four-bolt mains.
Forged steel is used for the H-pattern connecting rods, while the pistons are forged from aluminum alloy. A high-rise single-plane intake manifold sits between the banks, and massive 86 lb/h (39 liters/hour) injectors -blow fuel in the 12.0:1-compression heads. A 270/287 hydraulic roller camshaft (carved from billet steel) torments the valves with a .780-in intake and .782-in exhaust (19.81 mm / 19.86 mm).
The valves of this monster are 2.45 and 1.8 inches in diameter (62.23 mm / 45.72 mm) and connect to 1.8:1 rocker arms. Chevrolet recommends a 7,000 RPM redline for this Mother of All Bangers. TH400 is the transmission for all engine options. Every COPO Camaro will also have an 8.50 NHRA-certified Chromoly roll cage, and Chevy offers the option of a race package. Dual batteries, a weight box, carbon fiber air intake, quick-change coupling (for the supercharged engine), and a parachute.
Orders are submitted directly through the manufacturer’s website, and the street-prohibited vehicles will sell through U.S. dealerships only. The COPO Camaro can not be registered anywhere in the U.S. (due to its race-only destination), won’t have a VIN or title, and require a $15k deposit if a build spot is granted. The order form is attached; you can check the details in the PDF document.
