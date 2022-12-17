The Mother of Barn Finds: This Impala Flexes 1K Original Miles After 52 Years in Storage

After selling over 1 million units in 1965, Chevrolet Impala continued to be one of the models spearheading the American push of the GM brand.
And while its market performance slowly declined, it continues to be a very popular choice in the full-size category. In 1969, for instance, Chevrolet produced close to 770,000 Impalas, whereas the output of the Bel Air, the model that was once the company’s full-size superstar, now included only around 155,000 units.
The V8 configurations remained the preferred choice for the majority of customers, as over 768,000 Impalas ordered this year ended up being fitted with this type of powerplant. The six-cylinder siblings, however, continued to be a solid option for people interested in mixing the Impala magic with an economic ride, so around 8,700 units rolled off the assembly lines anyway.
Now it’s time for the closest you can get to a brand-new 1969 Impala.
The two-door hardtop that you see here is without a doubt the mother of all barn finds. Moved to storage at some point in 1970, therefore spending no less than 52 years in hiding, this Impala is literally a new car. It has just 1,245 miles (2,000 km) on the clock and comes with the package that makes collectors spend big bucks on a car: it’s unrestored, all-original, complete, and in impressive shape.
In other words, it’s an absolute survivor, and while it does require some minor TLC, including new tires, it shouldn’t take too long to get it ready for the road.
The engine under the hood, and which still starts and runs, is a 327 (5.3-liter) V8 paired with an automatic transmission. The paint looks great as well, and the original spare tire, which has never been used, is still there in the trunk.
At the end of the day, this Impala is a rare piece of the automotive culture whose place should be in a museum rather than in someone’s garage. However, the folks over at Dave Brown Classic Rides are looking for a new owner for the car, and anyone willing to pay $48,000 can take it home.
