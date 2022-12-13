1965 Chevrolet Impala Is the Perfect Time Capsule: All-Original, Low Miles, Zero Rust

1965 was the year when the Impala truly earned its place in automotive history books. After seven years of continuously growing sales, Chevrolet’s new superstar managed to break a record that the other American cars only dreamed about.
The Impala became the first series in the U.S. to sell more than one million units in a single year, pushing the overall Chevy numbers to new highs.
In so many ways, the Impala became the car that everybody wanted, and 57 years later, this hasn’t changed much. A 1965 model year in perfect shape is a highly desirable collectible, and worthy people out there are willing to spend big bucks whenever they come across something truly rare.
This could be the case of a 1965 Impala that recently made its way to Craigslist.
The white-on-red Impala seems to flex a package that’s extremely rare and which turns it into an amazing time capsule totally worth our attention. With just 24,700 miles (less than 40,000 km) on the clock, the car has everything you’d want, including the original documentation, a working engine, and the original paint.
In fact, everything on this Impala continues to be original, and this is why its current condition is so surprising. However, it’s not clear if the car has ever been restored, though the owner describes it as a time capsule, and this kind of implies the Impala is still untouched and unmolested.
While most cars that are this old come with a huge amount of rust, this isn’t the case with this Impala. The paint isn’t a perfect 10, but on the other hand, it doesn’t seem to require anything else than minor TLC.
Without a doubt, this Impala sounds like a really rare find, at least on paper. This is why you’re totally recommended to go check out everything in person, as committing to a $23,500 purchase without first seeing the car live is a big no-no.
