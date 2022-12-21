Jeep Reveals 2023 Wrangler High Tide, Limited-Run Wrangler Jeep Beach

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Jeep Beach, the 2023 model year Jeep Wrangler Jeep Beach is limited to 500 units. The special edition stands out with the help of a plaque on the swing gate, cool hood decals, embroidered leather seats, body-color fenders, and a shifter medallion.
As a brief refresher, Jeep Beach week in Daytona Beach is one of the biggest Jeep events in the United States of America. The 2022 edition brought in more than 200,000 enthusiasts and 20,000 vehicles. Named after the weeklong event, the Jeep Beach is on the pricey side of Wranglers, starting at $54,040 excluding the $1,795 destination charge.
Available in six exterior colors (Punk’n, Sting Gray, High Velocity, Black, Bright White, and Hydro Blue), the Jeep Beach is based on the High Tide. Priced at $51,540 sans freight, this variant of the Wrangler is based on the Sport S with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine and eight-speed gearbox.
The four-door Sport S retails at $39,090 at press time. Slotted between the Willys Sport and Freedom, this grade flaunts Uconnect 4 infotainment with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, power locks and windows, heated power side mirrors, automatic headlights, and Command-Trac 4x4 with a two-speed transfer case. The High Tide adds a plethora of goodies, including a body-color hardtop and the Sunrider Fliptop over the front row of the vehicle.
LED headlights and fog lamps also need to be mentioned, together with High Tide-specific decals on the hood, sand and slush mats, rock rails, and the Xtreme Recon Package introduced by the Jeep brand in June 2021. The latter package comprises wheel flare extensions, a Mopar-designed tire relocation kit and jack spacer, hinge gate reinforcement, a 4.56:1 rear axle ratio, a 1.5-inch suspension lift with uniquely tuned shock absorbers, 17- by 8-inch beadlock wheels, and 35-inch BFGoodrich T/A KO2 tires.
Codenamed 850RE, the automatic transmission of the Wrangler High Tide is a ZF 8HP50-based unit capable of taking up to 500 Nm (370 pound-feet) of torque. Gifted with eTorque mild-hybrid assistance that adds low-end torque for better launches and exceptional rock crawling, the naturally-aspirated V6 engine isn’t exactly the torquiest sixer out there.
It offers up to 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of torque, and being naturally aspirated, this engine doesn’t like altitude. Free-breathing mills usually lose 3 percent of their crankshaft ratings for every 1,000 feet (305 meters) of elevation gain. In other words, 285 ponies at sea level and 242.25 ponies at 5,000 feet (1,524 meters) in Denver, Colorado.
Turbocharged mills aren’t as affected because the compressed air makes up for the lower air density. The Wrangler can be had with a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder lump, although it’s not available in the Jeep Beach or High Tide. Lovingly referred to as Hurricane, this engine produces 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm). The Hurricane is also used in the plug-in 4xe, which makes 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm).
Heat waves. Ocean waves. Jeep waves. Enjoy them all in the New 20th Anniversary Jeep Beach Edition. pic.twitter.com/4jDOYO3szI— Jeep (@Jeep) December 21, 2022