Jeep Compass Investigated Over Condition That Leads to Loss of Motive Power

The Office of Defects Investigation within the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is currently investigating the 2019 to 2020 model year Jeep Compass. The federal watchdog received no fewer than 15 vehicle owner questionnaires from U.S. customers alleging a “high coolant temperature” warning message, followed by an engine shutdown.
In most incidents, the “high coolant temperature” warning message corrected itself or was temporarily corrected after stopping and restarting the vehicle. One complaint alleged no restart, which is why the vehicle in question had to be towed to the nearest dealership for in-depth diagnosis.
The written accounts of these incidents can be found on the NHTSA’s website. Given the safety risk posed by this condition, the Office of Defects Investigation didn’t have a choice but to open an investigation into the aforementioned 2019 to 2020 model year Jeep Compass. The National Highway Safety Administration estimates that up to 228,971 vehicles may be affected by this problem. Be that as it may, it remains to be seen if investigation number PE 22-013 will end in a recall campaign.
Both the 2019 and 2020 models came standard with the 2.4-liter Tigershark, a four-cylinder mill of the naturally-aspirated variety. Transmission choices ranged from six- to nine-speed units. For 2023, on the other hand, Jeep made a case for a punchier engine. Instead of 180 horsepower and 175 pound-feet (237 Nm) of torque, or better said 177 horsepower and 172 pound-feet (233 Nm) for 2022, the 2.0-liter Hurricane is much obliged to deliver 200 horsepower and 221 pound-feet (300 Nm) on full song.
Introduced in the Alfa Romeo Giulia, this lump is currently shared between a plethora of Stellantis vehicles. The most obvious recipients are the Jeep Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe, but the Grand Cherokee 4xe also uses it. The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid and Levante Hybrid also need to be mentioned, together with the Giulia-based Stelvio compact luxury SUV.
The written accounts of these incidents can be found on the NHTSA’s website. Given the safety risk posed by this condition, the Office of Defects Investigation didn’t have a choice but to open an investigation into the aforementioned 2019 to 2020 model year Jeep Compass. The National Highway Safety Administration estimates that up to 228,971 vehicles may be affected by this problem. Be that as it may, it remains to be seen if investigation number PE 22-013 will end in a recall campaign.
Both the 2019 and 2020 models came standard with the 2.4-liter Tigershark, a four-cylinder mill of the naturally-aspirated variety. Transmission choices ranged from six- to nine-speed units. For 2023, on the other hand, Jeep made a case for a punchier engine. Instead of 180 horsepower and 175 pound-feet (237 Nm) of torque, or better said 177 horsepower and 172 pound-feet (233 Nm) for 2022, the 2.0-liter Hurricane is much obliged to deliver 200 horsepower and 221 pound-feet (300 Nm) on full song.
Introduced in the Alfa Romeo Giulia, this lump is currently shared between a plethora of Stellantis vehicles. The most obvious recipients are the Jeep Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe, but the Grand Cherokee 4xe also uses it. The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid and Levante Hybrid also need to be mentioned, together with the Giulia-based Stelvio compact luxury SUV.