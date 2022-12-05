Jeep Recalls Nearly 63,000 Wrangler 4xe Vehicles Over Software Issue

Nearly two years ago, Jeep launched the Wrangler 4xe into production at the Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio. Fast forward to the present day, and the 4x4 brand has issued a recall for the plug-in hybrid off-road SUV.
It’s not just any recall, though. Every single example of the breed manufactured between September 2nd, 2020 and August 17th, 2022 is called back due to iffy software. On the upside, the remedy comes in the guise of a software update of the automatic transmission’s control module.
FCA US LLC became aware of this problem in September 2021. The automaker’s Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization started investigating the 2021 to 2023 model year Wrangler 4xe for a loss of motive power after the safety boffins observed an increasing number of motive power loss reports. The investigation continued through October 2022. No fewer than 112 customer assistance records have been submitted thus far, along with a whopping 196 warranty claims and 65 field reports.
To understand the implications of badly written transmission control module software, the document attached below highlights that FCA US LLC is aware of two accidents and one injury related to this concern. The iffy software leads to engine shutdown caused by diagnostic reactions to faults caused by a loss of communication. Both dealers and owners will be informed on January 12th. FCA US LLC hasn’t issued a stop-drive order despite the risks posed by the powertrain shutting down without warning.
As mentioned earlier, 2021 to 2023 model year Wrangler 4xe vehicles are called back. The grand total for the United States market is 62,909 units.
Available as a four-door only, the Wrangler 4xe is listed on Jeep’s configurator from $54,735 excluding destination charge, the federal tax credit, and optional extras. Prospective customers are presented with four trim levels for the 2023 model year, starting with the entry-level Willys. The remainder comprises the Sahara, Rubicon, and High Altitude grades.
The plug-in system of the Wrangler 4xe consists of a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder mill, two electric motors, an eight-speed automatic, and a lithium-ion battery with a 17.3-kWh overall capacity. If driven like the Environmental Protection Agency expects you to, the most frugal Wrangler on sale today achieves 49 MPGe on the combined test cycle. The manufacturer’s estimate for the all-electric range is an abysmal 21 miles (34 kilometers).
FCA US LLC became aware of this problem in September 2021. The automaker’s Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization started investigating the 2021 to 2023 model year Wrangler 4xe for a loss of motive power after the safety boffins observed an increasing number of motive power loss reports. The investigation continued through October 2022. No fewer than 112 customer assistance records have been submitted thus far, along with a whopping 196 warranty claims and 65 field reports.
To understand the implications of badly written transmission control module software, the document attached below highlights that FCA US LLC is aware of two accidents and one injury related to this concern. The iffy software leads to engine shutdown caused by diagnostic reactions to faults caused by a loss of communication. Both dealers and owners will be informed on January 12th. FCA US LLC hasn’t issued a stop-drive order despite the risks posed by the powertrain shutting down without warning.
As mentioned earlier, 2021 to 2023 model year Wrangler 4xe vehicles are called back. The grand total for the United States market is 62,909 units.
Available as a four-door only, the Wrangler 4xe is listed on Jeep’s configurator from $54,735 excluding destination charge, the federal tax credit, and optional extras. Prospective customers are presented with four trim levels for the 2023 model year, starting with the entry-level Willys. The remainder comprises the Sahara, Rubicon, and High Altitude grades.
The plug-in system of the Wrangler 4xe consists of a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder mill, two electric motors, an eight-speed automatic, and a lithium-ion battery with a 17.3-kWh overall capacity. If driven like the Environmental Protection Agency expects you to, the most frugal Wrangler on sale today achieves 49 MPGe on the combined test cycle. The manufacturer’s estimate for the all-electric range is an abysmal 21 miles (34 kilometers).