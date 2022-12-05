Jeep Recalls Nearly 63,000 Wrangler 4xe Vehicles Over Software Issue

More on this:

1 Pocket-Sized Jeep Avenger SUV Digitally Reveals How Easily It Can Throw a Widebody Punch

2 Jeep Wrangler Graduates Liberty Walk Tuning School, Looks Ready for the End of Days

3 Jeep's First Full-Electric SUV, the Avenger, Is Finally Available to Order

4 2023 Jeep Gladiator Welcomes New 'Earl' Exterior Paint Color, Costs an Extra $695

5 Virtual Jeep Cherokee XJ Transformation Goes Against the Off-Road Norm, Big Time