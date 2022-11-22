2023 Jeep Compass Gets Standard 2.0L Turbo, Standard AWD

Twinned with the Alfa Romeo Tonale, which should have received a 2.0-liter turbo as the base powertrain, the Jeep Compass enters 2023 with the aforementioned powerplant. It replaces the naturally-aspirated Tigershark with 200 horsepower and 221 pound-foot (300 Nm) on deck.
The Global Medium Engine, shortened to GME, was developed prior to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles joining PSA to form Stellantis. The 2.0-liter unit rolled out in 2016 in the Alfa Romeo Giulia compact executive sedan. It’s currently used in plenty of vehicles, including the Wrangler, Wrangler 4xe, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Maserati Ghibli Hybrid, and Levante Hybrid.
Fuel economy figures aren’t listed on the Environmental Protection Agency’s website, and Jeep hasn’t shared them either. For future reference, the 2022 model year Jeep Compass with the 2.4-liter Tigershark averages 25 miles per gallon (make that 9.4 liters per 100 kilometers) with both front- and all-wheel drive. Six- and nine-speed automatic trannies were previously offered. The N/A engine makes do with 177 horsepower and 172 pound-foot (233 Nm), a far cry from the newly introduced GME four-cylinder turbo.
As the headline implies, Jeep Active 4x4 is standard across the board, with the Trailhawk off-road trim level boasting the Jeep Active Drive Low 4x4 system. The primary difference is the class-leading 20:1 crawl ratio that makes the Compass Trailhawk a surprisingly capable crossover off the beaten path. What else is new for the 2023 model year? Well, the Sport and Latitude have been spruced up with new 17-inch wheels. Automatic high-beam headlamp control is now standard on Latitude and above trims.
Last but certainly not least, the 4x4 brand controlled by Stellantis hasn’t forgotten about safety. In addition to a security alarm, every single grade now comes with drowsiness detection as well as rear seat reminder alert.
The 2023 lineup comprises the Sport, Latitude, Latitude Lux, Limited, and Trailhawk. No fewer than seven exterior colors are available, starting with Billet Silver. The remainder consists of Sting Grey, Redline Red, Laser Blue Pearl, Granite Crystal, Diamond Black, and Bright White.
