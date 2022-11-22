2023 Jeep Compass Gets Standard 2.0L Turbo, Standard AWD

More on this:

1 Stellantis Has a New Contest Where You Can Win Credit for a $100,000 Vehicle

2 This 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Featuring a FiftyTen Camper Makes for a Fine Overlander

3 Stellantis to Electrify LA Auto Show With Fiat 500 EV, Fresh Pacifica, Camp Jeep and More

4 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4XE and Dodge Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Get Top Green Honors for 2023

5 Lifted 1990 Jeep Wrangler (YJ) Looks Pretty Yet Cheap in 350ci, V8-Swapped Red