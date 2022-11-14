Jeep Grand Cherokee 4XE and Dodge Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Get Top Green Honors for 2023

On March 1, 2022, at its headquarters in Amsterdam, Stellantis N.V. announced an initiative dubbed 'Dare Forward 2030', a virtual blueprint for the company to take bold steps in an effort to reduce its global footprint by 50% by 2030 and reach net zero carbon emissions by 2038.
While the recent accolades bestowed upon the automotive group by the Green Car Journal recently at the San Antonio Auto and Truck Show are not for all-electric vehicles, they do acknowledge the company is rapidly moving in the right direction.
The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4XE plug-in hybrid (PHEV) was awarded the 2023 Green 4X4 of the year by the industry-leading publication, while the 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 EcoDiesel was honored as the 2023 Green Truck of the Year.
The PHEV system combines the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4XE's 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with two electric motors enabling it to operate on battery alone for a range of 25 miles (40 km) and 56 MPGe.
Complimented by a high-voltage battery pack and a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission the package delivers 375 hp (380 ps), 470 lb.-ft. (639 Nm) of torque, and 6,000 lbs (2,8721 kgs) of towing capacity.
The 4XE also has off-road capabilities with a two-speed transfer case with low-range gear ratios. An optional Quadra-Lift air suspension offers 10.9 inches (27.7 cm) of ground clearance and the ability to traverse water up to two feet (0.61 meters) deep.
The 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 EcoDiesel likely garnered the Truck of the Year award on its fuel range alone, with an impressive range in excess of 1000 miles (1609 km)when paired with a 33-gallon (125-liter) fuel tank. All the while the 3.0-liter V6 Diesel engine produces 260 hp (264 ps) 480 lb.-ft. (652.8 Nm) of torque and diesel towing capability of 12,560 pounds (5,697 kgs).
“The Ram 1500 continues to be an undeniable force in the pickup field,” said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. “It’s stylish, comfortable, and connected in ways appreciated by those who drive their Ram pickups for everyday personal use. Yet it’s also a workhorse with considerable hauling and towing capabilities. Importantly, the Ram 1500 offers power choices that include efficient eTorque hybrid technology for higher mpg and lower carbon emissions.”
