The Jeep Container Home Goes Perfectly With the Nomad Lifestyle, Is Fully Customizable
For the past couple of years, we have seen countless examples of people embracing a more nomadic lifestyle, whichever way possible. Jeep Japan is also looking to get onto that market with a concept it calls the “traveling house,” the Jeep Container Home.

5 Nov 2022, 12:03 UTC ·
The Jeep “traveling house” is exactly what it sounds like: an elegant-looking house that travels with you on your adventures, so you won’t have to convert your Jeep for boondocking anymore. For the time being, it’s only a concept, but it might become a real product if there’s a market for it, which is usually how these things go.

DesignBoom notes that the concept of the Jeep Container Home is based on the idea of easy installation and quick movability: a house that you could pack up and take with you, and then set up with minimal effort at your next destination, at least compared to a brick-and-mortar home. Being a container home or, better said, a container-like home, it’s not as easy to move around as you would a tent, trailer, or a tiny home, but then again, these don’t offer all the comforts of a proper home either.

Unlike a typical container home, the Jeep unit comes with sides that open up completely to the outside, erasing the physical barriers between the home and the wilderness, including through the skylight that appears as you angle sections of the rooftop. Walls disappear by simply sliding the wooden barn doors, while windows appear as soon as you flap open the iron shutters.

The house comes with expansive glazing and the option of solid shutters, which would meet residents’ need for a more airy and light space, or oppositely, a bit more privacy and protection from the sun. “The only barrier that refrains the owners from living entirely outside is the galvanized iron foundation of the container house, a testament to how the design team wants residents to always feel connected with the surroundings,” the media outlet notes.

Designed with adventurers in mind, the Jeep Container Home is theoretically suitable for families, too, because the concept envisions it with a customizable layout, beside the rooftop deck, the possibility of an open-air living area, and adding an extension of it outside. In the project’s current phase, the proposal is to offer it bare inside, so that owners can personalize it according to their needs and budgets, both in terms of amenities and the actual layout of the rooms. The same goes for the furniture, which will remain at the future owner’s discretion.

Made in part with recyclable wood, the Jeep Container House comes with solar panels on the roof to allow off-grid living in areas where hooking it up for electricity would not be possible. There is no mention of other utilities, presumably because the project is still in concept stage.

That said, here’s to hoping this Jeep study is further developed. As it is right now, perhaps the strongest thing it has working in its favor is the Jeep connection and the semi-open design. The latter could easily be replicated in a container house conversion – of which we’ve seen many over the past couple of months, from the most elaborate to budget DIY builds that still stand out.

What we’re saying is that, if Jeep Japan is serious about getting into this niche of the market, this is a first good step. But it’s not enough in and of itself to get people rushing to order it. If anything, it confirms that the tiny living “trend” we’ve been experiencing over the past couple of years is not yet ready to go away.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

