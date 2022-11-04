Juventus FC Gets Avenger Spirit With New Uniforms Promoting Jeep's First-Ever EV

Over the summer, Jeep sponsored Juventus FC’s arrival to the United States as part of the club's summer tour. And the partnership continues as the Italian soccer team will be sporting a Jeep Avenger team shirt.
Jeep and Juventus FC's partnership has been going on for a long time, starting in the 2012-2013 season. And it looks like it's working for everyone. After sporting shirts enhanced with lightning bolts to highlight the brand’s path toward electrification since the beginning of the season, the Italian team’s jerseys will now also have a bright yellow Avenger logo to show its support for the launch of Jeep’s first-ever fully electric SUV.
Over the weekend, the Bianconeri will be wearing the Jeep-sponsored limited-edition black and white jerseys during an important home match with rivals Inter Milan.
Antonella Bruno, Head of Jeep Europe in Stellantis, shared, “We are delighted that the Jeep brand and Juventus FC can celebrate its arrival in Europe in this way.”
“The Avenger is an all-new vehicle which allows us to complete our SUV coverage in Europe, adding another level of electrification to our offering and representing a further step in the Jeep brand’s evolution towards achieving our Zero Emission Freedom vision” she added.
The Jeep Avenger was recently unveiled during the 2022 Paris Motor Show and will have an electric drivetrain. However, the manufacturer is also planning to have a turbocharged gasoline option in its lineup for Italy and Spain.
The brand's first-ever fully electric SUV comes with a 400V electric motor rated at 154 horsepower (156 ps) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque, sent to the front wheels. It has a 54-kWh battery pack which helps it get a range of 249 mi (400 km) combined and 340 mi (550 km) urban on the WLTP cycle.
There is a reason why Jeep chose Juventus FC to promote the Avenger: the SUV is designed in Italy and produced at the Tychy factory in Poland. Plus, the Avenger is targeted at the European market, with plans to reach Japan and South Korea, as well. The model will not be available in the U.S., Canada, and China, and deliveries are set to start in 2023.
