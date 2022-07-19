Jeep and Juventus Celebrating 10th Anniversary as Italian Giants Embark on US Summer Tour

Jeep has been sponsoring Juventus FC for ten years now, during which the Italian soccer giants have won a total of 29 trophies. This summer, the carmaker is welcoming the Bianconeri to the United States as part of the club’s pre-season summer tour.
Juve will play a total of three games, first taking on Chivas de Guadalajara on July 22 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the Raiders. Then, on July 26, the Italian team will play FC Barcelona at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, before flying to Los Angeles to play Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl Stadium.
Fans of the team are particularly excited about this year’s roster, because despite losing Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021, Juventus has recently brought back Paul Pogba, one of the best central midfielders in the world. They’ve also made Federico Chiesa’s loan permanent and they’ve even signed Angel Di Maria, who should provide them with another lethal threat on the wings.
Other star players include the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Arthur and Dusan Vlahovic. We would have counted Paulo Dybala among them, but rumor has it that he’s agreed to join AS Roma in order to play for Jose Mourinho. As for Alvaro Morata, we’re not sure he’ll return to Italy – pundits have him back with Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis.
As for Jeep’s partnership with Juve, it began back in the 2012-2013 season, which is when we first saw the Jeep logo adorning one of the most famous soccer kits in the world. Since then, Juventus has been on a roll, at least domestically, winning the Serie A eight times - consecutively, from 2012-2013 up until (and including) the 2019-2020 season.
However, in the past two years, it’s been the Milan-based clubs that have dominated the Italian league, with Inter Milan winning last year and AC Milan crowning themselves champions this year.
