Crazy DIY Wheeler Is a True Tactic Bike Made From 147 Nuts, It Is Perfectly Rideable

Conventional bikes are yesterday’s news but this guy knows how to keep things fresh by constantly coming up with insane builds. Here’s his latest one: a bike made almost entirely out of nuts and not a single bolt to go with them.
Sergii Gordieiev, a.k.a. The Q on YouTube, knows how to surprise his subscribers and keep them coming back for more. His latest video got hundreds of thousands of hits in just two days, which is no surprise given how nuts it is, literally.
If you’re bored and feel like seeing some of the world’s craziest DIY bicycles, you should definitely check out this guy’s YouTube channel and I guarantee you won’t get disappointed. Although he is multi-skilled and likes to build and modify pretty much anything he can get his hands on, The Q has an affinity for wheelers, especially two-wheeled ones. He is the mastermind behind the split-wheel bike that has five wheel halves instead of two whole ones. There’s a less complicated version of that design as well, with only the rear wheel being cut in two halves, so you can check that one, too.
Then there’s also his more recent build, a bike with tires made of melted hot glue gun sticks, which he also upgraded to look like a moving disco. He installed RGB LED strips under each tire and he changes and controls the colors via a mobile app.
On to his latest build, it was comically called a tactic bike by a YouTube viewer and is even more insane than its predecessors. Instead of your typical frame, fork, and so on, you’ve got 147 nuts and not a single bolt. The DIY bike could offer endless opportunities thanks to its weird construction that allows you to attach anything you want to it, simply by screwing it in.
What is even cooler about the nut bike is that it is perfectly functional. You can see it in action in the video below.
If you’re bored and feel like seeing some of the world’s craziest DIY bicycles, you should definitely check out this guy’s YouTube channel and I guarantee you won’t get disappointed. Although he is multi-skilled and likes to build and modify pretty much anything he can get his hands on, The Q has an affinity for wheelers, especially two-wheeled ones. He is the mastermind behind the split-wheel bike that has five wheel halves instead of two whole ones. There’s a less complicated version of that design as well, with only the rear wheel being cut in two halves, so you can check that one, too.
Then there’s also his more recent build, a bike with tires made of melted hot glue gun sticks, which he also upgraded to look like a moving disco. He installed RGB LED strips under each tire and he changes and controls the colors via a mobile app.
On to his latest build, it was comically called a tactic bike by a YouTube viewer and is even more insane than its predecessors. Instead of your typical frame, fork, and so on, you’ve got 147 nuts and not a single bolt. The DIY bike could offer endless opportunities thanks to its weird construction that allows you to attach anything you want to it, simply by screwing it in.
What is even cooler about the nut bike is that it is perfectly functional. You can see it in action in the video below.