2022 Jeep Compass Gains Night Eagle Trim Level, It's the Most Affordable of the Bunch

Jeep has made the 2022 Compass family a bit more affordable to its Australian clientele, with the introduction of the new Night Eagle specification.
Priced from AU$39,950 (US$29,208), it sits under the Limited and S-Limited versions, offered from AU$45,350 (US$33,156) and AU$48,350 (US$35,350). The range is topped by the Trailhawk, which carries a base price of AU$52,650 (US$38,494).
Available in one of seven shades, including the new Pearl White that replaces the Bright White and will join the palette in July, the 2022 Compass Night Eagle features dedicated badging on the outside. A black-painted roof, 18-inch alloys, glossy black detailing on the badging, fog lamp bezel, and grille, black window surrounds, LED headlights and fog lamps, and a few other things are offered at no extra cost.
Inside, the compact crossover, which is related to the smaller Jeep Renegade, and the Fiat 500X, and 500L, sports black headliner, instrument panel, and stitching, as well as piano black accents. The automaker has equipped it as standard with the 10.1-inch infotainment system, 7-inch TFT display, wireless charging pad, two USB ports, electric parking brake, rain-sensing wipers, dusk-sensing headlights, keyless entry, and push-start button.
Drivers are assisted on the go by a host of safety gear, including pedestrian emergency braking, active lane management, traffic sign recognition, intelligent speed assist, drowsiness detection, adaptive cruise control with stop function, forward collision warning plus, blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, and reversing camera.
Powering the 2022 Compass Night Eagle is the 2.4-liter engine, rated at 129 kW (175 ps / 173 hp), mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The two mid-spec variants use the same mill, hooked up to a nine-speed auto and all-wheel drive, and the top-of-the-line has a 2.0-liter diesel, making 125 kW (170 ps / 168 hp), with a nine-speed auto and AWD.
