This 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Featuring a FiftyTen Camper Makes for a Fine Overlander

Jeep wanted a piece of the mid-size pickup truck segment and modified the Wrangler JL for that purpose. With such a great technology donor, the Jeep Gladiator is one of the best pickups for off-roading. Add a camper on top, and you have the perfect machine to explore the wilderness.
If that sounds like a plan, this 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon is perfect for the job. The pickup was modified by the previous owner, who installed a FiftyTen Mid-Size Camping System. This comprises an aluminum flatbed tray that replaced the factory bed, making the Gladiator look professionally built. The FiftyTen camping system comes with integrated storage, a camper box with a rear door and side-access hatches, and a pop-top tent.
Although this example doesn’t offer other amenities, the configuration of the FiftyTen camper allows the creativity to fill all the cavities and slide boxes with the gear you need. It’s not hard to imagine a slide-out kitchen and maybe even a solar-powered electrical system for true off-grid camping. These would work wonderfully with the pop-up tent, which features a mattress and a Froli spring system to form a sleeping surface good for two people.
The Jeep Gladiator does not need any introduction, but in this case, it features upgrades that are worth mentioning. The truck was modified under previous ownership with a Falcon steering stabilizer and shocks, a Teraflex heavy-duty track bar, and a Hellwig rear sway bar. A rear air-spring conversion was also performed, controlled with an ARB Linx module. The Gladiator features black AEV 17″ wheels wrapped in 35″ General Grabber M/T tires, and an ARB onboard compressor was also installed.
The power is supplied by a 285-hp 3.6-liter V6 linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission, a dual-range transfer case, and Tru-Lok Dana 44 front and rear axles with 4.10:1 gearing and locking differentials. The Gladiator is offered on Bring a Trailer, where the highest bid was $15,999 at the time of writing. This sounds almost like an insult, so expect it to rise significantly in the next couple of days.
