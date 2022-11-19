Stellantis Has a New Contest, You Can Win Credit for a $100,000 Vehicle

As they say, in several sports that involve handling a ball, you miss 100% of the shots you don't take. This is not the first time this year that Stellantis has been extremely generous with the prizes for its competitions, if the Chief Donut Maker can be included into this category. Unlike that competition, which involved numerous steps and obligations, this one is easy as pie.
All you have to do is visit Stellantis' interactive website and take a virtual tour of the 2022 LA Auto Show in 3D, but just with the company's full lineup of vehicles instead of the entire event, and then register in the sweepstakes. As it is customary for these competitions, you do need to be at least 18 years old to enter, and you must have a valid driver's license as well.
You can only enter the sweepstakes once, so do not try any funny stuff. The fortunate person who will be the winner after the random drawing will get a credit of up to $100,000 toward the purchase of a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, or Fiat vehicle.
Bizarrely, while Alfa Romeo is part of the Stellantis group and was present at the LA Auto Show, it looks like you cannot get an Alfa Romeo out of this contest, but maybe they will let this one slide if you win and ask nicely.
a chance at winning $100,000 in credit for a brand-new vehicle from Stellantis, the time has come to write about what you can see on that website. Not everyone can win the big prize, so we went ahead to experience the 3D virtual show for ourselves.
The sweepstake is open until the last second of 2022. It is open to any legal resident of the 50 U.S. states and D.C. It is important to note that no purchase or payment is necessary to enter or win. You have nothing to lose here but just a couple of minutes, along with sharing your contact information with the conglomerate.
The website does not try to take you into the event hall. Instead, it is like a virtual showroom that has you choosing what brand you want to visit. From there, each model exhibited at the LA Auto Show in 2022 from Stellantis can be seen from a 3D perspective.
You can rotate the vehicle for a better look at the exterior, or you can tap the interior button and then drag to view the passenger compartment of the exhibited models. Unlike an interactive configurator, you cannot change the specs of the exhibited vehicles. This last bit is true to reality, but a bit sad that it did not happen since it was a virtual reality project that was separate from the entire event.
Interestingly, the Virtual Auto Show also shows other Stellantis brands, such as Citroen, DS Automobiles, Opel, Peugeot, and Lancia, which were not present at the event – but not all the brands have their virtual showrooms ready.
Stellantis has come up with more than just an interactive website for an event like the Los Angeles Auto Show. Since the company bothered to do it, it is not clear why they have now gone ahead with a disturbingly detailed presentation of every model they had since it is their interactive website and all, and if people have already clicked, they might as well have gone the distance and impressed the audience.
So, it may not be the best virtual tour of something, but you might win a prize if you enter, so it is worth a couple of minutes of your time if you ask us.
All you have to do is visit Stellantis' interactive website and take a virtual tour of the 2022 LA Auto Show in 3D, but just with the company's full lineup of vehicles instead of the entire event, and then register in the sweepstakes. As it is customary for these competitions, you do need to be at least 18 years old to enter, and you must have a valid driver's license as well.
You can only enter the sweepstakes once, so do not try any funny stuff. The fortunate person who will be the winner after the random drawing will get a credit of up to $100,000 toward the purchase of a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, or Fiat vehicle.
Bizarrely, while Alfa Romeo is part of the Stellantis group and was present at the LA Auto Show, it looks like you cannot get an Alfa Romeo out of this contest, but maybe they will let this one slide if you win and ask nicely.
a chance at winning $100,000 in credit for a brand-new vehicle from Stellantis, the time has come to write about what you can see on that website. Not everyone can win the big prize, so we went ahead to experience the 3D virtual show for ourselves.
The sweepstake is open until the last second of 2022. It is open to any legal resident of the 50 U.S. states and D.C. It is important to note that no purchase or payment is necessary to enter or win. You have nothing to lose here but just a couple of minutes, along with sharing your contact information with the conglomerate.
The website does not try to take you into the event hall. Instead, it is like a virtual showroom that has you choosing what brand you want to visit. From there, each model exhibited at the LA Auto Show in 2022 from Stellantis can be seen from a 3D perspective.
You can rotate the vehicle for a better look at the exterior, or you can tap the interior button and then drag to view the passenger compartment of the exhibited models. Unlike an interactive configurator, you cannot change the specs of the exhibited vehicles. This last bit is true to reality, but a bit sad that it did not happen since it was a virtual reality project that was separate from the entire event.
Interestingly, the Virtual Auto Show also shows other Stellantis brands, such as Citroen, DS Automobiles, Opel, Peugeot, and Lancia, which were not present at the event – but not all the brands have their virtual showrooms ready.
Stellantis has come up with more than just an interactive website for an event like the Los Angeles Auto Show. Since the company bothered to do it, it is not clear why they have now gone ahead with a disturbingly detailed presentation of every model they had since it is their interactive website and all, and if people have already clicked, they might as well have gone the distance and impressed the audience.
So, it may not be the best virtual tour of something, but you might win a prize if you enter, so it is worth a couple of minutes of your time if you ask us.