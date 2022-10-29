Grand Wagoneer Teams Up With Yankees Icon Derek Jeter for a Multi-Year Partnership

Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, together with his wife, Hannah, started a multi-year partnership with Grand Wagoneer. The new collaboration will have them appear in Grand Wagoneer’s multi-faceted “Eyes Wide Open” marketing campaign.
Besides the 60-second launch video featured during the first game of the world championship baseball series, the campaign (running across North America) will also include shorter video content across social media and other digital channels, followed by future print extensions.
“Derek is more than an American sports legend whose grit, talent and determination propelled him to achieve the highest heights of professional success. He is also a businessman, family man and a force in popular culture," said Olivier Francois, chief global marketing officer, Stellantis.
"Together with Hannah, a former tennis athlete who is a successful fashion model and television host in her own right, they have three young children and embody the American dream,” he added.
The Grand Wagoneer is powered by the all-new Hurricane Twin Turbo 510 I6 engine that puts out 510 hp (517 ps) and 678 Nm (500 lb-ft) of torque.
Moreover, the premium SUV can brag about a maximum towing capacity of 4,423 kg (9,750 lbs), has three seating rows that can fit up to eight passengers, while also boasting the most cargo volume behind the third row in its class, with a maximum of 94.2 cubic feet (2,667 liters) based on the car’s official spec sheet.
“The Grand Wagoneer offers the power, range and dynamics that everyone, including one of America’s most celebrated ballplayers, can truly appreciate,” said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America.
The 60-second video marking the beginning of the marketing campaign starts with the baseball executive asking viewers the question: “Ever wonder why they call it The American Dream?” As for the rest of it, you can hit play and watch the entire clip below.
