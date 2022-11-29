2023 Jeep Gladiator Welcomes New Exterior Paint Color, Earl Costs $695

Back in July 2022, the Jeep brand unleashed the Freedom Edition package for the 2023 model year Gladiator and Wrangler. Come August 2020, the mid-size pickup welcomed High Velocity yellow in place of Snazzberry.
The Wrangler-styled truck with a Ram 1500-inspired rear end now flaunts two new exterior colors with the addition of Earl, a color that made its production debut on the 2023 model year Wrangler. Priced at $695 on top of the vehicle’s retail price, Earl is a gray with small hints of aquamarine.
Available on every single trim level, ranging from the Sport to the Mojave, this color is one of 10 exterior hues available for 2023. The remainder consists of the High Velocity mentioned earlier, Bright White, Black, Granite Crystal, Sting Gray, Silver Zynith, Sarge Green, Hydro Blue, and Firecracker Red.
“The Jeep community voiced a ton of positive feedback for Earl when it debuted on the Gladiator Farout concept,” said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of the brand in North America. “We work to deliver what our customers tell us they want, and Earl is the latest example of another standout shade that speaks to our loyal and avid Jeep community.”
Priced at $38,775 excluding destination charge as opposed to $37,565 for the previous model, the 2023 Gladiator comes with best-in-class maximum gas towing capacity (make that 7,700 pounds or 3,493 kgs). Other best-in-class accolades include available ground clearance (11.6 inches or 29.5 centimeters), maximum 4x4 payload (1,710 pounds or 776 kgs), and maximum diesel torque (442 lb-ft or 600 Nm for the EcoDiesel).
As ever, the standard powerplant is a naturally-aspirated V6. The 3.6-liter Pentastar cranks out 285 horsepower at 6,400 revolutions per minute and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) at 4,400 revolutions per minute. Stepping up to the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel turbo diesel V6 unlocks a bit more torque lower down in the rev range. This engine will be sadly discontinued next year.
