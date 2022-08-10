2023 Jeep Gladiator Brings a Bit of Sunshine With High Velocity Yellow Exterior Color

Jeep is brightening up the Gladiator with a high-impact hue for 2023. High Velocity is a cool yellow that’s not afraid to stand out in the crowd. The rest of the palette consists of white, black, Granite Crystal, Sting-Gray, Silver Zynith, Sarge Green, Hydro Blue, and Firecracker Red.
Available on every trim level of the Gladiator, High Velocity carries a suggested retail price of $395. “Since the Gladiator arrived for 2020, customization has been a huge part of its identity,” said Jim Morrison, the big kahuna of the Jeep brand in North America. “In response to customer requests, High Velocity is the latest example of another bold shade that strengthens the enthusiastic personality of our loyal and avid community.”
Although the attached press release says that it’s now open for orders, the 2023 model isn’t listed on Jeep’s website. Shared with the Wrangler, the limited-run Freedom package is also new for 2023. Priced at $3,295 and exclusively available on the Sport S trim level, the Freedom package is rocking LED headlights and fog lamps, body-color flares, a winch-capable steel front bumper, steel rock rails, black wheels, as well as black accents.
An Oscar Mike badge on the tailgate also needs to be highlighted, along with American flag decals on each side of the vehicle and leather-trimmed cloth seats. Active and recently retired service members qualify for $500 military bonus cash for both the Freedom package. Also worthy of note, Jeep will donate $250 to military charities for every special edition sold.
From a mechanical standpoint, not much has changed from the 2022 model. The Sport comes exclusively with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, connected to either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic produced under license from ZF Friedrichshafen. This gearbox is based on the ZF 8HP50.
Higher trim levels can be had with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 for $4,010 over the Pentastar. Opting for the diesel also requires you to get the 8HP75 transmission, which adds $2,000 to the tally. The 8HP75 is called this way to reflect its maximum input torque rating: 750 Nm, as in 553 pound-feet.
Although the attached press release says that it’s now open for orders, the 2023 model isn’t listed on Jeep’s website. Shared with the Wrangler, the limited-run Freedom package is also new for 2023. Priced at $3,295 and exclusively available on the Sport S trim level, the Freedom package is rocking LED headlights and fog lamps, body-color flares, a winch-capable steel front bumper, steel rock rails, black wheels, as well as black accents.
An Oscar Mike badge on the tailgate also needs to be highlighted, along with American flag decals on each side of the vehicle and leather-trimmed cloth seats. Active and recently retired service members qualify for $500 military bonus cash for both the Freedom package. Also worthy of note, Jeep will donate $250 to military charities for every special edition sold.
From a mechanical standpoint, not much has changed from the 2022 model. The Sport comes exclusively with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, connected to either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic produced under license from ZF Friedrichshafen. This gearbox is based on the ZF 8HP50.
Higher trim levels can be had with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 for $4,010 over the Pentastar. Opting for the diesel also requires you to get the 8HP75 transmission, which adds $2,000 to the tally. The 8HP75 is called this way to reflect its maximum input torque rating: 750 Nm, as in 553 pound-feet.