When a company is on the verge of releasing a new product there may be no better way to get the word out than to engage the public in a contest to name it.
That is exactly the angle the Stellantis Automotive conglomerate has taken with its all-new all-electric SUV code-named Wagoneer 'S'.
Scheduled to appear in Nort American showrooms in 2024, the new Jeep offering is expected to pack 600 hp (447 kW) enabling it to vault from 0 to 60 mph (96.6 kp/h) in a mere 3.5 seconds with a 400-mile (644 km) range.
The vehicle as shown certainly has a slick and streamlined profile while still maintaing a certain Wagoneer swagger that Jeep loyalists have come to expect. The higjlight of the exterior is a LED-lit front grille that provides a menacing appearance at night
The all-electric Wagoneer first appeared on the scene as part of brand’s 4xe Day on September 8, 2022.
“At the recent Detroit Anyone willing to enter the contest must be a permaneuto Show, we said that our community will play a part in the process of naming such a special vehicle,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO. “Today we are delivering on that promise by providing owners and enthusiasts an opportunity to submit a name for the first-ever electric Wagoneer. This premium and highly efficient SUV is loaded with technology, craftmanship and performance, expanding our presence in the premium mid-sized SUV segment and it will become an essential player in our global EV product offensive,” added Meunier.
Anyone wanting to enter the contest must be a permanent legal resident of the U.S. including the District of Columbia and follow the instructions at http://www.namethenewwagoneer.com to fully complete and submit the entry form, along with a 50-character (or less) name for the new Wagoneer SUV model.
The winner will receive a vacation for four valued at $40,000 at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The grand prize includes airfare, lodging, lift tickets, rentals, guide or instruction and a $1,000 gift card to the resort's retail store.
The contest runs from November 23 thru December 2nd.
Scheduled to appear in Nort American showrooms in 2024, the new Jeep offering is expected to pack 600 hp (447 kW) enabling it to vault from 0 to 60 mph (96.6 kp/h) in a mere 3.5 seconds with a 400-mile (644 km) range.
The vehicle as shown certainly has a slick and streamlined profile while still maintaing a certain Wagoneer swagger that Jeep loyalists have come to expect. The higjlight of the exterior is a LED-lit front grille that provides a menacing appearance at night
The all-electric Wagoneer first appeared on the scene as part of brand’s 4xe Day on September 8, 2022.
“At the recent Detroit Anyone willing to enter the contest must be a permaneuto Show, we said that our community will play a part in the process of naming such a special vehicle,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO. “Today we are delivering on that promise by providing owners and enthusiasts an opportunity to submit a name for the first-ever electric Wagoneer. This premium and highly efficient SUV is loaded with technology, craftmanship and performance, expanding our presence in the premium mid-sized SUV segment and it will become an essential player in our global EV product offensive,” added Meunier.
Anyone wanting to enter the contest must be a permanent legal resident of the U.S. including the District of Columbia and follow the instructions at http://www.namethenewwagoneer.com to fully complete and submit the entry form, along with a 50-character (or less) name for the new Wagoneer SUV model.
The winner will receive a vacation for four valued at $40,000 at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The grand prize includes airfare, lodging, lift tickets, rentals, guide or instruction and a $1,000 gift card to the resort's retail store.
The contest runs from November 23 thru December 2nd.