2018 Jeep Wrangler Turbo Fuel Economy EPA-rated 24 MPG Combined

10 May 2018, 9:05 UTC ·
by
In addition to the 3.6-liter V6 that comes standard, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler is offered with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo with mild-hybrid technology coming in the form of a 48-volt starter-generator unit. Bearing in mind the Pentastar is EPA-rated 20 miles per gallon combined in the case of the JL (19 mpg for the manual-equipped JLU), care to guess what the eTorque-equipped Hurricane is capable of?
For the two-door Wrangler, you’re looking at 24 miles per gallon combined (23 city and 25 highway). As for the Wrangler Unlimited, the agency rated the JLU at 22 miles per gallon combined (22 city and 24 highway).

Because the Pentastar comes standard with a six-speed manual and the Hurricane is matched from the get-go to an eight-speed automatic transmission, there’s something else that has to be mentioned. On the highway, the JL V6 6MT matches the 25 miles per gallon of the JL 2T 8AT. But in city driving, the V6 6MT drivetrain combo plays second fiddle to the 2T 8AT with 17 miles per gallon compared to 23.

If you still can’t make your mind up, there’s something more that must be mentioned. In the case of the JL Wrangler Sport with the Pentastar and stick shift, the Hurricane and ZF 8HP50 add $3,000 to the starting price. Compared to the V6 8AT, leveling up to the 2.0-liter turbocharged powerplant will set you back $1,000.

Whichever way you look at these numbers, two conclusions spring to mind. At $27,495 and $30,995 from the get-go, the JL and JLU are more expensive than the previous Wrangler. But on the upside, the improvements in fuel economy are as clear as the blue sky on a cloudless day. And speaking of improvement, the JL and JLU are more comfortable, capable, and tech-savvy than the preceding JK/JKU.

Care to guess how much money can you spend configuring the Wrangler? Taking the JLU as our example, Jeep will gladly let you spend $16,620 on all the bells and whistles available. Add the $1,195 destination charger, and you’re looking at $58,310. For the fully-loaded JL, the price drops to $53,480. Crazy money for a Wrangler, isn’t it?
