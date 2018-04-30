Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross vs. Jeep Compass: Two Slow Crossovers Racing

TFL gets a lot of criticism for drag racing models that don't compete directly, but that's not the case with these two. The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross are Jeep Compass are both cheap crossovers of roughly the same size.

Competition is baked into what it means to be human, and America versus Japan also has a ring to it. Sticking with that stereotype, we're told that the Jeep has a much bigger engine.



The 2.4-liter HP and 175 lb-ft of torque. All four wheels get the power through a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The unworthy bearer of the Eclipse name now uses a 1.5-liter turbo with 152 HP and 184 lb-ft.



The guy driving it believes this turbo will give him the edge, as the test is carried out at higher altitude. However, the CVT quickly rains on his parade.



The first race is won convincingly by the



So there you have it, the Mitsubishi comeback crossover is faster than its direct rival from Jeep. It's a completely pointless race that people buying crossovers will never watch. If they were passionate about racing, they wouldn't have any of these.



The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross starts at about $25,000 and has some nice styling, a better interior than the Outlander Sport and lots of technology standard or offered cheaply. However, the CVT is a buzz kill.



The Compass is about $23,000 with AWD . The badge has undeniably appeal, but FCA's reliability rating is nowhere near that of its Japanese rivals.



