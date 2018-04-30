autoevolution
 

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross vs. Jeep Compass: Two Slow Crossovers Racing

30 Apr 2018, 20:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
TFL gets a lot of criticism for drag racing models that don't compete directly, but that's not the case with these two. The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross are Jeep Compass are both cheap crossovers of roughly the same size.
2 photos
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross vs. Jeep Compass: Two Slow Crossovers Racing
"You know what's interesting about driving and racing crossovers?" one guy asks. "Nothing," the other answers, and while that might be true, people still want to see which is fastest.

Competition is baked into what it means to be human, and America versus Japan also has a ring to it. Sticking with that stereotype, we're told that the Jeep has a much bigger engine.

The 2.4-liter Tigershark makes 180 HP and 175 lb-ft of torque. All four wheels get the power through a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The unworthy bearer of the Eclipse name now uses a 1.5-liter turbo with 152 HP and 184 lb-ft.

The guy driving it believes this turbo will give him the edge, as the test is carried out at higher altitude. However, the CVT quickly rains on his parade.

The first race is won convincingly by the Eclipse Cross. It stretches its relatively small lead all the way to the finish line. After switching drivers, the results are the same. Apparently, Mitsubishi got its mojo back.

So there you have it, the Mitsubishi comeback crossover is faster than its direct rival from Jeep. It's a completely pointless race that people buying crossovers will never watch. If they were passionate about racing, they wouldn't have any of these.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross starts at about $25,000 and has some nice styling, a better interior than the Outlander Sport and lots of technology standard or offered cheaply. However, the CVT is a buzz kill.

The Compass is about $23,000 with AWD. The badge has undeniably appeal, but FCA's reliability rating is nowhere near that of its Japanese rivals.

Tigershark jeep compass Mitsubishi Jeep Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tank Vs. Well Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
JEEP models:
JEEP GRANG CHEROKEE TRACKHAWKJEEP GRANG CHEROKEE TRACKHAWK Large SUVJEEP CherokeeJEEP Cherokee Medium SUVJEEP Wrangler RubiconJEEP Wrangler Rubicon Small SUVJEEP Wrangler Unlimited RubiconJEEP Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Medium SUVJEEP CompassJEEP Compass CrossoverAll JEEP models  
 
 