Jeep Virtual Reality Coming to Founders’ Cup of Surfing

The World Surf League’s (WSL) Founders’ Cup of Surfing taking place this weekend at the WSL Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California, will mark one of the first appearances of the Jeep brand as the exclusive automotive partner.The carmaker will bring to the event the recently announced virtual reality experience, allowing surf fans to take a virtual reality adventure with surfers Jordy Smith and Malia Manuel.During the event, five teams of three men and two women under five banners - the U.S., Brazil, Australia, Europe and World – will take on the waves over a two-day competition.“Surf and Jeep brand fans share an extreme enthusiasm that drives them to seek their next adventure,” said Mike Manley, the head of the Jeep brand.“We not only share the same sensibilities as the World Surf League, but we also provide the global reach that is both uniquely compatible and necessary to extend across their worldwide surf events.”The partnership between the carmaker and the WSL was announced at the beginning of April. Aside for the vehicles to be brought to various events this year, Jeep’s most exciting contribution to the competition is the virtual reality tour.Together with Rapid VR, a series of 360 degrees videos will be made available in the carmaker’s Jeep Sessions events.The videos will allow an immersive experience into wave hunting. Users will be able to take the virtual wave hunt ride in either the 2018 Jeep Wrangler or the Jeep Renegade.Using only their eyes, surf fans can control what they see in the headsets. Jeep promises locations never before seen, brought to everyone’s devices via apps available on iTunes, Google Play, Daydream, or Oculus Gear VR app stores.The way in which the videos play depends on the decisions made by the viewers along the way, as points of choice were included throughout leading to different narrative and endings.