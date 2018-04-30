autoevolution
 

Harley-Davidson and Jeep Tie the Knot for Another Year

The partnership through which American brands Harley Davidson and Jeep are trying to win over the hearts, minds, and pockets of customers outside of the United States has been extended for another year, announced on Monday the two companies.
2018 would mark the fifth consecutive year when Jeep and Harley share this interest in one another. The renewed partnership will see Jeep attending three major Harley-Davidson European events in the coming months (France, Czech Republic and Austria), but in other regions of the world as well.

The deal also comes with a sponsorship agreement between the two. As per the contract, Jeep will remain the official sponsor of major Harley-Davidson events not only on the Old Continent but in the Middle East and Africa as well.

Those attending the Harley events will get a chance to get behind the wheel of virtually any Jeep vehicle currently on the market. The carmaker will, however, focus its efforts on promoting the new Wrangler, which will be made available for on-road and off-road test drives.

A competition for customized Jeep Wranglers will also be launched on the social channels of the two companies. Two communities will engage in submitting entries and voting for the best-customized off-roaders.

The owners of the winning Wranglers will win a trip to the Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary celebrations in Prague. Ten of those submitting votes will be invited for free to Camp Jeep, taking place at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on 13-15 July.

For those with an inclination for two-wheeled machines, Harley too will make some of its models available for test rides, including the line of Softail bikes.

“Brands don’t come much more iconic than either Harley-Davidson or Jeep,” says Jeep in a statement.

“Each boasts a long and fabled history played out on the world stage. And today both produce vehicles that encapsulate the very essence of freedom and the spirit of adventure.”
