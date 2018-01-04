autoevolution
 

Harley-Davidson Bronx Could Be The Company’s Next New Model

Harley-Davidson definitely needs a makeover to impress millennials. That change has already started with the introduction of the modernized Milwaukee-Eight engine as well as the new Softail range, and this will apparently continue with a new Bronx model.
According to Nasdaq, the bar and shield company has recently submitted applications to the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office to trademark the “Bronx” and “Harley-Davidson Bronx” names, which will be used within and on “motorcycles and structural parts thereof.”

Now, there are no other details on what this possible bike will be, but simply judging on the name, which reminds of a tough urban environment, the Bronx is likely to come in the shape of a smaller muscular-looking cruiser; something on the likes of a meaner Iron 883 or Street 750.

Both the Sportster and Street families were intended to appeal younger buyers, but it looks like their success is washing off. In the third quarter, sales went down 14 percent from the year-ago period, and they are also down 11% year to date suggesting an accelerated downfall of this segment.

Something needs to be done quickly, and the Bronx might fit right in if it’s going to ride the wave with the neo cafe/scrambler/bobber current that is rolling high these days. But whatever it will be, we hope it won’t suffer from the same issues the Street range had, namely odd proportions and chintzy plastics.

Hopefully, the Bronx will be a new bike and not a visual/performance line of aftermarket parts like the Screamin’ Eagle. After all, Harley-Davidson promised to build 100 new motorcycles over the next ten years as it hopes to bring a staggering 2 million new riders to the brand.

When will the eventual new Bronx be launched is still a mystery, but the trademarking process requires an applicant to use the name within 36 months of its approval or lose it. So, if anything, the bike might not be ready to pop out this year at all.
