autoevolution
 

Harley-Davidson Applies For Two More Model Trademarks

11 Jan 2018, 10:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Harley-Davidson promised to build 100 new motorcycles over the next ten years hoping to attract about two million new riders to the brand, and it looks to be on high horses. Last week we were reporting on the company applying to trademark the Bronx name, and now it looks to be doing the same with two more.
14 photos
2018 Harley-Davidson CVO and Special lineup2018 Harley-Davidson CVO and Special lineup2018 Harley-Davidson CVO and Special lineup2018 Harley-Davidson CVO and Special lineup2018 Harley-Davidson CVO and Special lineup2018 Harley-Davidson CVO and Special lineup2018 Harley-Davidson CVO and Special lineup2018 Harley-Davidson CVO and Special lineup2018 Harley-Davidson CVO and Special lineup2018 Harley-Davidson CVO and Special lineup2018 Harley-Davidson CVO and Special lineup2018 Harley-Davidson CVO and Special lineup2018 Harley-Davidson CVO and Special lineup
According to Cycle World, Harley-Davidson applied for two more trademarks last year. The company did it through a UK-based firm called Mathys & Squire LLP, who have handled H-D Europe’s trademark fillings since 1996. And the names in question are the “48X” and “Pan America.”

As with the Bronx, Harley-Davidson refused to comment on any detail about the new bikes so we can only let our imagination run wild and guess what these two could end up to be. We “established” the Bronx should be some cool cafe or bobber model based on its rough name and the fact that every other major bike maker has such thing on the shelf nowadays.

OK, new let’s see what’s also popular these days. Well, the Pan America surely has to do something with cross-country touring as the word “Pan” is usually used to describe such models by other bike makers.

The bar and shield company surely has a handful of those already, but maybe the Pan America will stray a bit more from the traditional design and maybe it won’t make use of so much shiny chrome.

Finally, we move on to the 48X, which is a bit more tricky to guesstimate since it can be two things. The “48” part can only be describing a different kind of Forty-Eight model, while the “X” could mean it’s either a higher spec version or, and this should be even better, some sort of ADV model.

What? A Harley-Davidson off-road model, are you nuts? Well, before you pick the forks and torches, the plan isn’t that bad at all. People nowadays fancy the idea of being able to go anywhere using a do-it-all machine. Otherwise, why would the SUVs and crossovers thrive in the auto industry? Not to mention the fact that BMW Motorrad’s best selling model for quite some time now is the R 1200 GS.

So, yeah, an ADV or at least scrambler Forty-Eight could make sense for the 48X nameplate. And if you can’t wrap your mind around it, just think about the spectacular El Solitario Desert Wolves project from a couple of years ago (pictured above).
Harley-Davidson harley-davidson sportster off-road bike industry
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
HARLEY DAVIDSON models:
HARLEY DAVIDSON SPORT GLIDEHARLEY DAVIDSON SPORT GLIDEHARLEY DAVIDSON FORTY-EIGHTHARLEY DAVIDSON FORTY-EIGHTHARLEY DAVIDSON STREET RODHARLEY DAVIDSON STREET RODHARLEY DAVIDSON STREET 500HARLEY DAVIDSON STREET 500HARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE SPECIALHARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE SPECIALAll HARLEY DAVIDSON models  