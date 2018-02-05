autoevolution
 

Fat Max Is GOC’s Newest Post Apocalyptic Custom Harley-Davidson

Battle of the Kings 2018 custom motorcycle showoff has started giving Harley-Davidson dealers the possibility to show the world their ideas on custom bikes. And Poland based Game Over Cycles (GOC) strikes again this year with the reveal of Fat Max.
GOC’s new custom machine certainly isn’t a match for its 2016 Hard Rock Cafe Sportster when it comes to detail and wow-factor, but it’s inspired by the Mad Max universe, and, being a big fan myself, this is great on so many levels. The simple idea of adapting regular items to give them another purpose in a resource-scarce environment is almost art, and probably that’s why post-apocalyptic movies and games sell so well.

As its name suggests, Fat Max is based on the new 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob, which is already a stunning machine to look at, and was modified using both original H-D parts as well as custom-made pieces made entirely by GOC.

For example, the talented craftsmen fitted the bike with a front plow/bash plate, which not only looks imposing but also protects the engine from rocks and other debris that can get airborne from under the front wheel.

Goin upwards, you’ll also notice a custom grille for the headlight, metal handguards with integrated turn signals (not that it matters in a post-apocalyptic scenario, but this is supposed to be a road legal bike), and an armored windshield to protect the rider in the event of a chase with some guns involved.

Next comes the fuel tank, which got some copper inserts acting as armor as well as some longitudinal bars useful for strapping a bag or other form of luggage and have quick access to it. The saddle is another work of art using real leather and contrast stitching. The rear fender is also a custom one and comes fitted with a luggage rack, while to its left there’s an interesting side case made from a fuel canister.

These special parts are joined by a lot of brass original accessories from H-D, including the timing cover, rear axle covers, swingarm pin, the brake pedal, brake lever, handlebar grips, air filter cover, footrests, gear lever, and other bits and bobs.

All that copper must be weighting the bike down a bit, so GOC also installed the Super Screamin’ Eagle tuning kit along with a matching Screamin’ Eagle exhaust system, which comes with decorative copper trims as well.

If you like Fat Max, you can vote it in the Battle of The Kings challenge where you’ll also be able to see the complete entries list.

