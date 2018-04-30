2019 Infiniti QX50 Is Flawed But Pretty, Says First Review

CVT

Arriving as a 2019 model year vehicle, the QX50 is loaded with all sort of technology, some of which is uncommon. A major highlight is the variable compression 2-liter turbo engine, which Kelly Blue Book says is very fast, but doesn't accelerate smoothly, thanks in part to thegearbox's effort to emulate an auto.The upside to the variable compression turbo is getting 31 mpg highway while having access to 268 horsepower, provided that you filled up on premium gas. Sprinting to 60 miles per hour in dealt with in just 6.3 seconds with. The turbo engine delivers 35 percent improvement in fuel efficiency over the previous V6.Steering wheel feel is something all auto journalists say they want, and the QX50 doesn't have it. However, complaining about the drive-by-wire steering setup is very understandable, considering how bad it was in the Q50 sedan. So basically, don't get the adaptive steering pack!As interesting as the exterior styling might be, thiscould sell purely on its interior. Sure, there's a $2,000 options pack that pushes it to this level of quality, but that won't put folks off. Leather, metal, and wood combined with ample space make the QX50 into a winner.Unfortunately, Infiniti didn't stop using the double-screen setup. There an 8-inch screen up top for the cameras and navigation plus another 7-inch one for the infotainment, which at this moment isn't smartphone-compatible. Strange that what Infiniti calls "its most advanced vehicle yet" doesn't come with common economy car features.On the safety front, auto emergency braking is standard. However, there's a Pro Pilot package acceleration, braking, and steering input assist during single-lane highway driving.