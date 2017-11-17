autoevolution
 

Infiniti VC-Turbo Variable Compression Engine To Launch With 2019 Infiniti QX50

17 Nov 2017, 11:14 UTC ·
by
This year’s Los Angeles Auto Show abounds with all-new cars and quirky concepts. The 2018 Jeep Wrangler (JL/JLU) and Toyota FT-AC are two of the highlights, but from a technological standpoint, it’s hard to match the variable compression engine Infiniti will debut with the QX50.
Nissan’s premium brand prepares to refresh the compact luxury crossover from the ground up, and the QX50 promises to be much more than just another high-riding Infiniti. The biggest change comes from the engine bay, where the VQ37 3.7-liter V6 will make way for the 2.0-liter VC-T.

Also known as VC-Turbo, the world’s first production-ready variable compression ratio engine develops 268 horsepower and works in conjunction with a continuously variable transmission in the QX50. Automotive News argues that the VC-Turbo in this application will return 26 mpg combined, a figure that’s comparable to a “diesel-powered vehicle of the same size.”

A significant advancement in internal combustion matched only by Mazda’s SkyActiv-X technology, the Infiniti VC-Turbo “is about 10 percent more expensive to produce than a regular 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine.” Interestingly enough, Nissan chief powertrain engineer Shinichi Kiga says that the VC-Turbo produces less friction than a conventional four-cylinder turbo despite it having more moving parts.

In addition to turbocharging, the industry-changing engine features port and direct fuel injection, variable valve timing, four-circuit cooling system, and an electric motor that operates the actuator arm responsible for piston travel. If you were curious, the VC-Turbo can change the compression ratio from as low as 8:1 to a Mazda SkyActiv-G-like 14:1.

It’s no wonder the automaker describes the 2019 QX50 as “the most advanced Infiniti in our history,” which goes back to 1989 when Infiniti offered the Q45 full-size luxury sedan and mid-size M30 coupe/cabrio. Coincidence or not, Lexus went official in 1989 with the introduction of the LS 400 that went on to define the luxury marque for the years to come.

The 2019 Infiniti QX50 will be made at the Aguascalientes plant in Mexico.

