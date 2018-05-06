2018 Jeep Wrangler Outsells All But One Passenger Car In The U.S. In April

It’s been a long wait for the JL and JLU to show up in the 4x4 crowd, more so if you bear in mind the JK and JKU were produced for 12 years. Production of the JK/JKU ended in April 2018, translating to a total production of 2,165,678 units.
But that was that and this is now, and the JL/JLU is a massive hit in the United States of America. Take April 2018 sales as a prime example of how popular the Wrangler is in this part of the world. Over the course of one calendar month, the Wrangler moved 29,776 examples. What that means is, Jeep’s iconic 4x4 vehicle slots right between the first and second best-selling passenger cars on the market.
The Toyota Camry is first with 29,848 examples to its name, followed by the Honda Civic with 28,399. On third, fourth, and fifth we have the Toyota Corolla (25,896), Honda Accord (21,751), and Nissan Sentra (16,999). We know that people are going gaga over crossovers and SUVs, but the Wrangler’s performance is very, very impressive.
Within Jeep’s lineup of models, the Cherokee comes after the Wrangler (16,887), followed by the Grand Cherokee (16,647), Compass (11,521), and Renegade (7,735). Once the Scrambler (codenamed JT) will arrive at U.S. dealers next year, there’s no denying Jeep's workhorse will outsell the Wrangler on a consistent basis.
Changing the topic back to the Wrangler, it’s worth highlighting that there’s a steep pricing difference between the JK/JKU and JL/JLU, with the newcomer being the more expensive of the lot. The entry-level Sport starts at $27,495 plus destination fee, which is a lot of money for a vehicle without air conditioning. If you want to keep cool during summer driving, prepare to pony up a whopping $1,295 for A/C.
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport with the 2.0-liter turbo engine is another $1,000 on top of MSRP. Add the eight-speed automatic transmission, and you’re looking at an additional $2,000. Cutting straight to the chase, Jeep doesn’t offer a lot of Wrangler for $30,000 or thereabouts.
The harsh reality of the Wrangler's pricing strategy is made worse when you think about how much Subaru charges on the WRX ($26,995).
The Toyota Camry is first with 29,848 examples to its name, followed by the Honda Civic with 28,399. On third, fourth, and fifth we have the Toyota Corolla (25,896), Honda Accord (21,751), and Nissan Sentra (16,999). We know that people are going gaga over crossovers and SUVs, but the Wrangler’s performance is very, very impressive.
Within Jeep’s lineup of models, the Cherokee comes after the Wrangler (16,887), followed by the Grand Cherokee (16,647), Compass (11,521), and Renegade (7,735). Once the Scrambler (codenamed JT) will arrive at U.S. dealers next year, there’s no denying Jeep's workhorse will outsell the Wrangler on a consistent basis.
Changing the topic back to the Wrangler, it’s worth highlighting that there’s a steep pricing difference between the JK/JKU and JL/JLU, with the newcomer being the more expensive of the lot. The entry-level Sport starts at $27,495 plus destination fee, which is a lot of money for a vehicle without air conditioning. If you want to keep cool during summer driving, prepare to pony up a whopping $1,295 for A/C.
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport with the 2.0-liter turbo engine is another $1,000 on top of MSRP. Add the eight-speed automatic transmission, and you’re looking at an additional $2,000. Cutting straight to the chase, Jeep doesn’t offer a lot of Wrangler for $30,000 or thereabouts.
The harsh reality of the Wrangler's pricing strategy is made worse when you think about how much Subaru charges on the WRX ($26,995).