autoevolution
 

2018 Jeep Wrangler Outsells All But One Passenger Car In The U.S. In April

6 May 2018, 15:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
It’s been a long wait for the JL and JLU to show up in the 4x4 crowd, more so if you bear in mind the JK and JKU were produced for 12 years. Production of the JK/JKU ended in April 2018, translating to a total production of 2,165,678 units.
42 photos
2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler2018 Jeep Wrangler
But that was that and this is now, and the JL/JLU is a massive hit in the United States of America. Take April 2018 sales as a prime example of how popular the Wrangler is in this part of the world. Over the course of one calendar month, the Wrangler moved 29,776 examples. What that means is, Jeep’s iconic 4x4 vehicle slots right between the first and second best-selling passenger cars on the market.

The Toyota Camry is first with 29,848 examples to its name, followed by the Honda Civic with 28,399. On third, fourth, and fifth we have the Toyota Corolla (25,896), Honda Accord (21,751), and Nissan Sentra (16,999). We know that people are going gaga over crossovers and SUVs, but the Wrangler’s performance is very, very impressive.

Within Jeep’s lineup of models, the Cherokee comes after the Wrangler (16,887), followed by the Grand Cherokee (16,647), Compass (11,521), and Renegade (7,735). Once the Scrambler (codenamed JT) will arrive at U.S. dealers next year, there’s no denying Jeep's workhorse will outsell the Wrangler on a consistent basis.

Changing the topic back to the Wrangler, it’s worth highlighting that there’s a steep pricing difference between the JK/JKU and JL/JLU, with the newcomer being the more expensive of the lot. The entry-level Sport starts at $27,495 plus destination fee, which is a lot of money for a vehicle without air conditioning. If you want to keep cool during summer driving, prepare to pony up a whopping $1,295 for A/C.

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport with the 2.0-liter turbo engine is another $1,000 on top of MSRP. Add the eight-speed automatic transmission, and you’re looking at an additional $2,000. Cutting straight to the chase, Jeep doesn’t offer a lot of Wrangler for $30,000 or thereabouts.

The harsh reality of the Wrangler's pricing strategy is made worse when you think about how much Subaru charges on the WRX ($26,995).
2018 Jeep Wrangler sales Jeep Wrangler US Jeep industry
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Booth Girls Have Cooties How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
JEEP models:
JEEP GRANG CHEROKEE TRACKHAWKJEEP GRANG CHEROKEE TRACKHAWK Large SUVJEEP CherokeeJEEP Cherokee Medium SUVJEEP Wrangler RubiconJEEP Wrangler Rubicon Small SUVJEEP Wrangler Unlimited RubiconJEEP Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Medium SUVJEEP CompassJEEP Compass CrossoverAll JEEP models  
 
 