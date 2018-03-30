autoevolution
2018 Toyota Camry Recalled, Engine To Be Replaced

In production since June 2017, the XV70 Camry is the best one yet. The eighth-generation model is manufactured in the United States at the Georgetown plant in Kentucky, but as it happens, certain vehicles need to have their engines replaced.
Toyota announced that it’s recalling 1,730 examples of the 2018 Camry over a problem with the pistons. More to the point, the pistons “from a particular production period” were produced with a “diameter larger than the specification.” The question is, how come nobody on the production line figure out that something’s wrong?

According to the automaker, the larger-than-intended pistons “may cause the vehicle to run rough, create an abnormal sound, emit smoke from the exhaust, and illuminate warning lights and messages.” Worst case scenario? That would be a reduction of power. But worse still and less likely, the powerplant could stop running altogether.

Imagine how bad it would be for the engine to cut off while driving at high speed, increasing the risk of a crash. Having said these, the fix for this issue is to replace the engine altogether if the larger pistons are identified by the service technician.

As you would expect from a safety recall, owners don’t have to pay a cent for the replacement. Toyota also assured that all known owners of the affected 2018 Camry models will receive a notification by first-class mail by late May.

More information about the recall is available on Toyota’s U.S. website. Easier still, owners can enter the vehicle identification number in the search tool on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Website. Any additionals questions can be answered by the Toyota’s customer support at 1-800-331-4331.

As a brief refresher, this is the second consecutive month with recalls for the all-new Camry. Back in February, the automaker announced that 11,800 examples of the sedan are suspected to have been fitted with fuel pipes and fuel hoses that weren’t properly connected during assembly. Together with the Camry, the Lexus RC F, GS F, and LC 500 are also affected.
