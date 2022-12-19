Bhad Bhabie's Custom Trackhawk Is Now Very White With Subtle Pink Accents

Rapper Bhad Bhabie decided to give her Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk a full makeover and did just that. Now the SUV has a very imposing look with its white exterior, despite its pink subtle accents.
Bhad Bhabie seems to have gotten bored with her Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, so she decided to put it through plastic surgery. Based on older pictures from her social media, the SUV used to have a glossy grey exterior that matched her Lamborghini Urus. But, over time, both seem to have changed colors.
Now the rapper worked with Luxury Motoring for the "one-of-one, custom made" Trackhawk that sports a whole lot of white, paired up with some subtle light pink accents. The custom shop had hinted at the “Beast” for the past few days, introducing the full look at it on Sunday, December 18, via social media.
The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk received a new hood, a redesigned front fascia, bigger fender flares, a pink exhaust, white aftermarket wheels from Forgiato, and pink brake calipers, among other changes. Unfortunately, the auto shop didn’t share a look at the interior.
Jeep introduced the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in 2018, and it's quite a monster on wheels. Luxury Motoring didn't reveal whether Bhad Bhabie's Trackhawk also received a power boost, but the SUV leaves the factory with a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 it shares with the Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat muscle cars. The power unit delivers 707 horsepower (717 ps) at 6,000 rpm and a torque of 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) at 4,800 revs per minute to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
With figures like these, the Trackhawk is mighty fast, reaching 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds, going for a maximum speed of 180 mph (290 kph).
Bhad Bhabie might be only 19 years old, but it looks like she knows what she wants from her cars. Besides the Trackhawk and Urus, she also owns a black Bentley Continental GT and a white Dodge Durango SRT with rally stripes. And she will definitely enjoying driving the Trackhawk now after the makeover.
