Rapper Bhad Bhabie Matches a Purple Lamborghini Urus, She Looks Fab

Rapper Bhad Bhabie recently shared a series of pictures wearing a light purple outfit that matched the custom wrap of a Lamborghini Urus.
The 19-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, seems to have quite an eye for powerful cars. Among her favorites is a Lamborghini Urus, which recently made an appearance on her social media account.
The rapper posed at nighttime with the super SUV, which comes with a purple exterior. In the photo, she shows up wearing an outfit in a lighter shade of purple.
There are a lot of reasons why the 19-year-old rapper likes the Urus. First, it's extremely popular, so, owning one only cements her status. Second, it's exotic, powerful, and exclusive, since it's the only SUV in Lamborghini's current lineup.
The Urus puts on quite a show thanks to its 4.0-liter V8 engine, which sends out 641 ponies (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
It was unveiled in 2018 and it sits among the fastest SUVs out there. The Sant'Agata Bolognese brand claims the Urus doesn't need more than 3.6 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero, on its way to a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph). All of these come with a starting price of around $230,000.
It looks like the Lamborghini Urus she posed with might’ve received a recent exterior update. Because over the summer, the rapper posed with a dark grey Urus that matched a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk that also showed up in the photo. It's unclear whether it's the same vehicle.
Besides these rides, Bhad Bhabie has previously shared pics of a Dodge Durango SRT and a black Bentley Continental GT. Which is quite something for someone as young as Bhad Bhabie. And with an estimated net worth of $20 million and a clear passion for cars, we can’t wait to see what other ride she chooses next.
