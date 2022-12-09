Rapper Jackboy Mixes and Matches With a Blue Lambo Urus and a BMW i8

Florida-born rapper Jackboy is a fan of flaunting his cars. For one of his latest posts, he mixed and matched a dark blue Lamborghini Urus with a white BMW i8.
You know what they say, if you've got them, flaunt them. And rapper Jackboy, whose real name is Pierre Delince, does live by that motto.
In one of his latest posts, the rapper proudly poses in his driveway, in front of two cars from his fleet. He mixed and matched a dark Lamborghini Urus and a white BMW i8.
In the past, he called the BMW the "X mobile," which he dedicated to late rapper XXXtentation over a couple of years ago. The sports car comes with an elegant white cabin with black accents.
BMW introduced the i8 in 2014, refreshing it in 2018, which is what Jackboy seems to own. The brand stopped production in 2020. The i8 was a plug-in hybrid, powered by a 1.5-liter I3 engine, which put out 228 horsepower (231 ps) and a maximum torque of 236 lb-ft (320 Nm), working alongside two electric motors rated at 141 horsepower (143 ps) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm), for a total output of 369 horsepower (374 ps) and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm).
And when it comes to the Lamborghini Urus, this dark blue SUV isn’t the only one Jackboy owns, because he has two of them, the other with a black exterior.
The Urus is put in motion by a 4.0-liter V8 engine which is good for 641 horsepower (650 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), delivered to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
One of the fastest SUVs out there, the Urus can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in about 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
He previously shared about the cars that he has "no rentals, no lease," and both of them have been in his ownership for over a year. We can’t wait to see what else he’ll be adding in the future.
