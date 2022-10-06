Rapper Jackboy Brags He's "Really Rich," Poses With Two Lambo Urus

“If you’ve got it, flaunt it” must be the motto for a lot of people who love showing off their wealth, possessions, and lifestyle online. And rapper Jackboy stands by it as he said that he’s “really rich,” posing not just with one but two Lamborghinis Urus.
Florida-born rapper Jackboy was involved in a serious car incident a month ago, at the beginning of September. He revealed it all in a series of videos posted on his social media page, showing the aftermath of the crash. He had been driving a black Chevrolet SUV and said that the fact that the vehicle was bulletproof saved his life. The rapper didn't seem too affected by the incident because, later, he jumped in the driver's seat of one of his go-to cars, a Lamborghini Urus.
But it looks like Jackboy doesn’t one just one of them, but two. The Urus, which the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based brand introduced in 2018, is currently the only SUV in the car manufacturer’s lineup. If you add the fact that it’s quite exotic-looking with a powerful performance, it’s only natural it quickly became a favorite among celebrities and other high-profile names.
In his latest Instagram post, where he shared that he’s “really rich,” Jackboy sits on the side of the hood of a dark blue Urus, which is parked next to a black one. Both of them made appearances on his Instagram page, as he seems to switch between them back and forth.
Lamborghini placed a 4.0-liter V8 engine under the hood, which cranks out 641 horsepower (650 ps) and a torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), sent to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Lamborghini Urus is also one of the fastest SUVs out there, and the brand claims it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in just 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
In an older post next to his blue Urus, the rapper shared that he has “no rentals, no lease,” and owning two of them does reinforce his “really rich” status.
