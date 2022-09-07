Jackboy Involved in Serious Car Crash, He's Happy His Cars Are Bulletproof

Rapper Jackboy was recently involved in a serious car crash that he claims almost killed him. But the rapper thinks he made it because his cars are bulletproof.
In a series of videos posted on his social media on Monday, September 5, Jackboy revealed he was involved in a car crash. The collision seemed serious, because the Florida-born rapper, who was previously signed to Kodak Black’s Sniper Gang record label, shared that he nearly died. Or he might just be exagerating because of all the adreline rush.
Jackboy posted footage of the aftermath of the crash on his Instagram Stories, showing the front end of his black Chevrolet completely smashed up. Pieces of the SUV, including its bumper, were torn and thrown feet away from the vehicle, on the side of the road.
The rapper didn’t go into details on what happened at the moment of the crash or if another vehicle was involved. He did, however, say that the fact that his car is bulletproof saved his life.
As he examines the damage, he says in one of the videos, “Wrecked my car, dawg. Almost died. If this wasn’t bulletproof, I would've died. Got damn!” He also wrote on top of the clip, “I Got Hella whips [I ain’t] Tripping #ExpensivePain. I love my cars bullet proof, they could take a good hit.”
Despite the look of his Chevrolet SUV, the rapper seems to have managed to escape the collision unscathed. Later he posted another video on his Instagram Stories, sitting in the driver’s seat of his purple Lamborghini Urus and holding a stack of cash.
The rapper’s social media account shows him driving a lot of exotic cars, but, at the moment of the crash, he seems to have been driving a Chevrolet Suburban, which has a starting price of $60,000 before options. But it will still be quite pricey to fix it up, although the rapper says he’ll have it “back in three days.”
