It’s Another Red SUV With Matching Forgiatos for Peso Peso, This Time, a Cadillac Escalade

There are a lot of people out there who usually buy things that match, be it their clothes, accessories, furniture, and, why not, cars. And it looks like 26-year-old rapper Peso Peso does the same, with his Cadillac Escalade coming with a red paint job and matching Forgiatos, just like his other SUVs.
Rapper Peso Peso, whose real name is Mario Herrar Jr., may be just 27 years old, but he seems to know exactly what he wants from his cars.
He has just taken his Cadillac Escalade over to Big Ash (@713ab on social media) for some customization. The SUV now comes with a Satin Red wrap with black accents and Executive Privacy tint, and matching aftermarket wheels from Forgiato. According to Big Ash, they are the Flow 003 model from the Flow series and come in 26 inches. The tires come with Peso Peso’s name on them, also in red.
The Cadillac Escalade offers two body styles, the standard, and the ESV, with a longer wheelbase. The musician seems to have gone for the standard one, which is available in rear-wheel and all-wheel drive. There are two engine options, a 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel and a gasoline version, a 6.2-liter V8 engine. There’s no information on which one Peso Peso went for, but it would make more sense to go for the V8 one since it’s more powerful, rated at 420 ponies (426 ps) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque, and it sounds better.
The red Cadillac Escalade with matching Forgis isn’t the only one in this color scheme in his collection. On October 2, he posted a series of pictures next to a Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, with a red exterior with black accents and matching Forgiatos. Besides these two, he also owns a Lamborghini Urus in the same color scheme, as shown in a post from late this summer, as you can see in our gallery. And it doesn’t look like a bad idea that all his SUVs match.
