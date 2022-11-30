Is This the Greenest Lamborghini Urus You've Ever Seen or What?

Lamborghini’s best-selling model by far, the Urus, has been upgraded earlier this year, with visual and technical tweaks. The lineup currently comprises the S and Performante, and will be joined next year by the plug-in hybrid version.
That one will inevitably be called ‘green’ by the media and petrolheads alike, but the greenest of them all, visually speaking anyway, is already here, and it came from 1016industries on Instagram just one day ago.
The lively color, which we don’t know if it is a paint finish or a wrap, though we lean towards the latter, covers every body panel, and the aftermarket add-ons. These comprise the chin spoiler attached to the front bumper, beefier side skirts, fender extensions, rear diffuser, and a few other things. It was also partially applied to the 23-inch concave wheels, in a bi-tone signature, which appear to round off the makeover.
It is possible that the cockpit may have embraced its flashier side, given the bold looks of the exterior, but since they haven’t released any pictures of it at the time of writing, that’s our two cents. Still, you should look for the usual amount of gear normally found in a super crossover whose biggest rivals are the Ferrari Purosangue, and Aston Martin DBX707.
We could assume that it has no power boost, and if that’s the case, then it would still have 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) produced at 6,000 rpm, and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque between 2,250 and 4,500 rpm. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, which can be revved up to 6,800 rpm, and works together with an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF, and all-wheel drive, gives it the ability to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.6 seconds from a standstill. Flat-out, the stock Urus will do 305 kph (190 mph).
The lively color, which we don’t know if it is a paint finish or a wrap, though we lean towards the latter, covers every body panel, and the aftermarket add-ons. These comprise the chin spoiler attached to the front bumper, beefier side skirts, fender extensions, rear diffuser, and a few other things. It was also partially applied to the 23-inch concave wheels, in a bi-tone signature, which appear to round off the makeover.
It is possible that the cockpit may have embraced its flashier side, given the bold looks of the exterior, but since they haven’t released any pictures of it at the time of writing, that’s our two cents. Still, you should look for the usual amount of gear normally found in a super crossover whose biggest rivals are the Ferrari Purosangue, and Aston Martin DBX707.
We could assume that it has no power boost, and if that’s the case, then it would still have 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) produced at 6,000 rpm, and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque between 2,250 and 4,500 rpm. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, which can be revved up to 6,800 rpm, and works together with an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF, and all-wheel drive, gives it the ability to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.6 seconds from a standstill. Flat-out, the stock Urus will do 305 kph (190 mph).