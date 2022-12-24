This Tuned Jeep Wrangler or a Mercedes-Benz G-Class?

Don’t answer that yet, as first, we have to tell you about it, starting with the fact that it is a brand-new example, with only the delivery miles under its belt, in the Rubicon specification. It has a Nacho (orange) paint finish, 18-inch wheels shod in big mud-terrain tires for increased traction, and should it get stuck, then the winch will come in handy. It can be accessed through the front bumper, which is all-new, and so is the rear one. The wheel arch extensions and a few other bits and bobs contribute to the look.
Turning night into day at the push of a button, or maybe at the flick of a switch, is the front-mounted light bar, and it has bi-LED headlights too, the ad reveals, front camera that will come in handy when tackling all sorts of terrains, reversing camera, and a few other features. The vendor also mentions things such as the premium sound system, privacy windows, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, and a selection of driving assistance gear, among others.
Popping the hood open will reveal something that won’t seem that appealing unless you live in Europe, where you could go bankrupt with a V8. It has half the cylinders, as you are looking at the turbocharged 2.0-liter unit, which is rated at a little over 270 metric horsepower. A four-wheel drive system is obviously included, as well as a low-range gearbox that will come in handy once the trail gets rough. Moreover, if you want to let more natural light in, then you can, as the roof is partially retractable, and power-operated as well.
Now, ordering a Wrangler Rubicon would be enough to quench the thirst of most off-roading enthusiasts, and with MSRPs of $43,990 for the two-door, and $48,190 for the four-door in our market, it is not out of reach. That is until you start looking at what you could do to it to enhance its adventurous nature, and turn it into an overlander, as that is when things start getting eye-watering expensive.
Hollmann ad revealing an asking price of €108,885, or $115,600 at the current exchange rates, including tax. Mind you, that’s more than twice the cost of a new Wrangler Rubicon on this side of the Atlantic Ocean, and for that kind of money, you could aim higher. And if you’d be willing to add a few more Benjamins, then you could drive home in a new Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The G 550 can be had from almost $140,000 new, and it can become a bit more affordable should you be willing to search the used car market for that perfect example, with not that many miles on the odometer.
Unlike the four-pot powering the pictured Wrangler, the G 550 uses a bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8, and that alone makes it more appealing. It develops 416 horsepower for a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in just 5.6 seconds. The Mercedes-AMG G 63, on the other hand, is more costly, with an MSRP of $179,000, but it is also faster and more powerful, with 4.5 seconds required for the sprint, and 577 hp produced by the bi-turbo V8, not to mention the special styling inside and out, retuned chassis, and more gear.
You probably won’t find G 63 from the latest generation G-Wagen in the same price range as this orange Jeep Wrangler, but if you take your time, then you could land a barely-driven G 550 for a similar sum. Sure, it may not be ready to tackle the great outdoors, as it would likely be bone-stock, but then again, most SUVs these days tend to be nothing more than grocery getters, school buses, and garage queens, with the obvious exceptions, of course.
And when it comes to those, you can bet your bottom dollar on the fact that this Jeep would venture farther off the beaten path than a stock G-Class. But how often would you abuse yours? In the end, wouldn’t you be better off with something far more elegant rather than a more utilitarian vehicle? I know I would, and this comes from someone who is not necessarily a fan of modern-day Mercedes cars, especially with the reliability and poor construction issues spanning from the A-Class to the Maybach range. And it’s not about the badge, but getting more car for the money. So, where do you stand on this?
